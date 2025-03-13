PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Launches its 200th Show: In The Mind of a Man with Jax Taylor

Solo Podcast from Reality Television Star Debuts Ahead of Season 2 of Bravo’s The Valley

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today the debut of In The Mind of a Man with Jax Taylor, a podcast from the popular reality personality and the star of the Bravo hit television series The Valley. The weekly podcast debuts March 13, 2025 on PodcastOne , YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and wherever podcasts are heard.

In this highly anticipated new podcast, Jax, known for his wild past on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, tackles modern dating, relationships, and the male psyche with raw honesty. From personal lessons to expert insights, he turns past mistakes into real talk. Expect no filter conversations, surprising revelations, and guests ranging from psychologists to reality stars — all breaking down the mysteries of men. Starting today, fans can tune in for an exclusive and candid look into Jax’s personal life, career, and the entertainment world through his unique perspective.

“Having spent years in the spotlight Jax has amassed a loyal following of fans - now more than two million across social media - who have seen him grow, struggle, and evolve. PodcastOne is thrilled to expand our relationship with Jax and provide him with the opportunity to reach new audiences through a solo podcast. In this debut Jax brings his signature brand of no-holds-barred commentary and newfound vulnerability to connect with audiences like never before,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

In The Mind of a Man with Jax Taylor joins PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts including programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture. Shows include The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

