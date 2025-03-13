SIX COMPANIES JOIN SDA TAP LAB - CATALYST CAMPUS MINI ACCELERATOR'S FIRST COHORT

Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus is excited to announce the selection of six outstanding businesses with innovative tech solutions. These companies will come together from across the country to participate in the inaugural SDA TAP Lab - Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator focused on preparing businesses to integrate with the Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications, and Processes Lab.

Catalyst Campus is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving as a collaborative ecosystem with best-in-class amenities where industry, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, startups, and venture capital intersect with the aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.



The SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator is a high-impact program designed to support early-stage companies in rapidly developing and refining technology solutions for Space Domain Awareness (SDA). Over two-month cycles, it provides participants with intensive mentorship, technical workshops, and access to cutting-edge data and computational resources. The program focuses on addressing specific SDA problem statements by fostering collaboration with operators and aligning solutions with real-world needs.

By offering a streamlined path from prototype development to integration into the Project Apollo Accelerator, the Mini Accelerator creates a continuous pipeline of innovative technologies ready for national defense applications. Through this program, companies are equipped to meet critical space and cybersecurity challenges while strengthening Colorado’s role as a leader in aerospace innovation.

Each Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator will be working with companies seeking to solve problems that correspond to the SDA TAP Lab’s problem sets being addressed in Project Apollo. The problem sets can be found here: https://catalystcampus.org/programs/miniaccelerator/.

The two-month program, running from March 3 to May 2, includes an in-person segment from March 10 to 21, where cohort companies will engage with subject matter experts to refine their technologies and position their businesses for integration with the SDA TAP Lab.

The Catalyst Campus team, with technical advisement from government, industry, and academia, underwent a rigorous selection process in order to carefully choose the companies for Cohort One. The following startups were chosen based on their demonstrated potential, applicability to the SDA TAP Lab, and innovative capability solutions:

Delta-V Analytics (Wilmington, Delaware)

Delta-V Analytics develops AI-driven autonomy for next-generation space systems, ensuring reliability from testing to operations. Our technology enables seamless pre-launch validation and post-launch optimization, reducing risk and improving performance. Using AI-powered Digital Twins, advanced fault detection, and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), we provide real-time adaptability for modern space missions. Our focus is on building efficient, autonomous satellite operations that enhance mission longevity and operational precision.

www.deltavanalytics.com

Delta Solutions & Strategies (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Delta Solutions & Strategies LLC has supported the US Air Force and Space Force for over 20 years through Modeling & Simulation, Training & Education, Operations & Maintenance, and professional services. We saw the need for innovation in the US government workplaces to ease the burden on our warfighters. We know the hardship of duty because many of us served and continue to serve in the uniformed services. The Modeling & Simulation team develops software to create missile warning and space training events, which are currently used in training, exercises, and planning in support of STRATCOM and NORTHCOM Tier-1 global exercises.

https://www.deltasands.com/

OpticalX, LLC (Tracy, California)

OpticalX develops computational imaging solutions on electro-optical systems to support faint target search and tracking from LEO to GEO for space domain awareness. Our synthetic exposure algorithms on GPU-based parallel computing platforms overcome the fundamental trade off between coverage and sensitivity of conventional sensors, enabling wide-area search while maintaining the sensitivity of large aperture telescopes. As an immediate application of this technology, we are building low-cost computational camera arrays at multiple remote sites to provide, as a service, wide field-of-view tracking and characterization of LEO targets as small as 10 cm. Ultimately, our deep sensing capability is critical to sustainably track billions of space objects, including sub-cm debris, for safer space navigation.

https://opticalx.space

PRIZM Labs (Denver, Colorado)

PRIZM Labs provides cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for space systems, giving developers and operators real-time visibility into cyber risks. Our Space Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform scans asset firmware, mission software, and communications to detect unpatched vulnerabilities, insecure configurations, and exploitable weaknesses. By combining automated security analysis with proactive security research, PRIZM Labs helps space organizations harden their systems and mitigate threats before they impact operations.

https://prizmlabs.io

Raptor Dynamix (Monument, Colorado)

Raptor Dynamix is a deep technology company committed to addressing the most complex technical challenges for defense, intelligence, scientific organizations, commercial enterprises, and related industries. Our team harnesses AI-powered solutions to overcome large-scale, dynamic challenges, improving human decision-making, accelerating reaction times, and advancing autonomous system awareness. With a steadfast focus on safety, mission success, and operational excellence, Raptor Dynamix delivers intelligent solutions that set the standard for technological leadership in space systems, multi-domain mission systems, and critical infrastructure.

www.raptordynamix.us

Stelluvia Technologies (Arvada, Colorado)

Stelluvia Technologies develops insights in aerospace and atmospheric sciences into real-world solutions for a safer, more connected planet. We are pioneering the future of ionospheric monitoring to protect life on Earth from space weather and other threats. With our real-time analytics and AI technology we can provide advance warning of ionospheric disturbances from sources both natural and man-made. Our platform can detect and characterize foreign rocket launches automatically or correct radio-frequency communication errors offering global and timely security.

https://stelluvia.com/

Catalyst Campus is proud to bring together talented startups and industry leaders, aiming to fast-track the development and deployment of technologies to the SDA TAP Lab.

The program is headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

