Lice Clinics of America Opens Albany Clinic

Troy, NY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The country’s largest lice-removal clinic has opened a location in the Albany area. Families dealing with head lice in the area can now enjoy a professional treatment at Lice Clinics of America located in Troy.

The facility provides screening, diagnosis and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

The clinic is the fourth one opened by business owner Marnie Murray, who opened her first clinic in Buffalo in 2010 under the name Naughty Nits. Murray first got into the business after researching organic head lice treatment alternatives to pesticide use.

“I really love helping out our local communities,” said Murray. “The opportunity to make such a large impact every day on those around us in a safe way using non-toxic products is exciting. Over the past 15 years, we have helped thousands of families across New York State struggling with a head lice infestation with our top-of-the-line treatment and caring certified technicians.”

In addition to her Buffalo and Albany locations, Murray also owns and operates Lice Clinics of America clinics in Syracuse and Rochester.

“The one thing I want all our customers to know is that our proven protocol outperforms the over-the-counter treatments that are highly ineffective. Other treatments such as topicals, cold air, pet dryers, mayonnaise (and the list continues) do not penetrate and kill lice eggs. The lice are resistant to these treatments too. Our FDA device, however, kills all stages using controlled heated air. The process is fast, effective, safe and also saves families significant money,” said Murray, a mother of four children and former wildlife biologist before starting her lice-treatment business. “We have a treatment for every budget and offer peace of mind. We are also excited to offer our services now to families in the Capital Region.”

The AirAllé device uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs almost immediately. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective.

The new clinic is located at 258 Hoosick Street, Suite 109 in Troy and is open 7 days a week by appointment only. To learn more, please visit https://www.liceclinicsupstateny.com.