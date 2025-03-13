TuneIn Strengthens In-Vehicle Availability in APAC Through New Partnership with TMAP Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today a new partnership with TMAP Mobility, South Korea’s largest mobility platform, to make TuneIn’s extensive catalog of radio stations and podcasts easily accessible in vehicles across South Korea. This partnership integrates TuneIn into TMAP’s automotive library for seamless access in Volvo Car Korea and Polestar Automotive Korea vehicles, with plans to expand to additional brands in the region.

"Our collaboration with TuneIn adds a diverse range of global audio content to the TMAP STORE ecosystem, enabling us to further deliver on our mission to provide diverse and differentiated entertainment content to our customers," said Soha Park, SVP of Data & Innovation at TMAP Mobility. "By expanding our partnerships with competitive global service providers like TuneIn, our platform will broaden the scope of our offerings, unlocking endless entertainment options for our customers."

TuneIn offers one of the most extensive catalogs of in-vehicle entertainment available worldwide. TuneIn provides a 24/7 data stream with access to more than 100,000 radio stations, five million podcasts and 100,000 audiobooks. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration into infotainment systems, TuneIn ensures that drivers and passengers can easily access their favorite content on the go. TuneIn’s commitment to high-quality audio and diverse programming allows it to serve an international audience, further solidifying its position as the leading solution for automotive partners and manufacturers to offer audio entertainment to their customers.

“TMAP Mobility has a strong presence in South Korea that expands our reach to their millions of active monthly users,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “By integrating with TMAP’s automotive app library, we provide drivers and passengers with unprecedented access to a vast array of audio content, enhancing the in-vehicle experience and providing entertainment on the go.”

Over the past year, TuneIn has significantly expanded partnerships with automotive companies to strengthen its global in-vehicle availability. Last year, TuneIn announced a partnership with Great Wall Motor that put the audio streamer in more vehicles across Australia and Europe.

TuneIn is available to listeners worldwide through more than 200 connected devices and automotive brands, including Tesla, Rivian and XPENG. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About TMAP Mobility:

TMAP Mobility offers TMAP, the No.1 mobility platform in South Korea, with over 24 million members and 15 million monthly active users. Renowned for its leading mapping services, TMAP delivers a comprehensive suite of mobility solutions as an all-in-one mobility platform. TMAP is now leveraging its AI-powered location agent service, which learns from an extensive dataset of 6.7 billion annual mobility records, enabling TMAP to focus on and expand its data-driven businesses. Building on this data-driven approach, TMAP continues to expand its business beyond transportation, driving innovation and shaping a new mobility paradigm.