Telepresence Equipment Market to Surpass USD 10.45 billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Remote Collaboration Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telepresence Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Telepresence Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period 2024-2032”

Telepresence Equipment Market Innovations Driving Growth and Emerging Opportunities

The telepresence equipment market is rapidly expanding, fueled by the increasing demand for remote collaboration and the widespread adoption of hybrid work models across industries. Businesses are turning to immersive telepresence solutions to enhance human-to-human interaction in high-definition virtual environments, reducing costs and improving efficiency. This demand is particularly strong in healthcare, education, and corporate sectors, where video conferencing has become essential. Technological advancements, including AI-powered real-time translations, 3D holographic displays, and cloud-based telepresence, are further improving user experiences and driving market adoption.

Get a Sample Report of Telepresence Equipment Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5661

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems (Webex Room Kit, Webex Desk Pro)

(Webex Room Kit, Webex Desk Pro) Poly (HP Inc.) (Poly Studio X50, Poly G7500)

(Poly Studio X50, Poly G7500) Huawei Technologies (IdeaHub, TE10 Telepresence Endpoint)

(IdeaHub, TE10 Telepresence Endpoint) Logitech (Rally Plus, MeetUp Conference Camera)

(Rally Plus, MeetUp Conference Camera) Avaya (XT5000 Telepresence, CU360 Collaboration Unit)

(XT5000 Telepresence, CU360 Collaboration Unit) Microsoft (Surface Hub 2S, Teams Rooms System)

(Surface Hub 2S, Teams Rooms System) Zoom Video Communications (Zoom Rooms, Zoom Meetings)

(Zoom Rooms, Zoom Meetings) Sony Corporation (Bravia Professional Displays, PCS-XG100H Video Conference System)

(Bravia Professional Displays, PCS-XG100H Video Conference System) Lifesize (Icon 700, Lifesize Cloud)

(Icon 700, Lifesize Cloud) ZTE Corporation (ZTE T900, ZTE ET701 Telepresence System)

(ZTE T900, ZTE ET701 Telepresence System) Vidyo (VidyoRoom HD-3, VidyoConnect)

(VidyoRoom HD-3, VidyoConnect) Yealink (Yealink MVC960, Yealink MeetingBar A30)

(Yealink MVC960, Yealink MeetingBar A30) Barco (ClickShare CX-50, weConnect Virtual Classroom)

(ClickShare CX-50, weConnect Virtual Classroom) BlueJeans by Verizon (BlueJeans Rooms, BlueJeans Gateway for Teams)

(BlueJeans Rooms, BlueJeans Gateway for Teams) Pexip (Infinity Telepresence Gateway, Pexip Room).

Telepresence Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.34% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (2D Telepresence, 3D Holographic Telepresence)

• By Type (Multi-Codec Telepresence, Personal Telepresence, Immersive Telepresence, Room-based Telepresence)

• By End Use (Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) Key Drivers • Revolutionizing Telepresence Equipment Market with AI, 3D Holography, 5G, and Cloud-Based Innovations.



• Expanding Telepresence Market with AI AR VR IoT Smart Offices Telemedicine and Virtual Tourism Growth.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Telepresence Equipment Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5661

The expansion of 5G networks and edge computing is enhancing connectivity and reducing latency, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted telepresence experiences. Opportunities in the market are growing with the integration of AR/VR, IoT, and AI-based analytics, fostering digital transformation in smart offices and enterprises. The development of affordable, AI-powered telepresence solutions could accelerate adoption among SMEs, broadening the market reach. Moreover, increasing demand for remote healthcare services (telemedicine) and virtual tourism is driving the need for advanced telepresence technologies, prompting key industry players to expand production. In this fast-evolving landscape, companies must focus on strategic partnerships and continuous innovation to stay ahead and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Evolution of the Telepresence Equipment Market: Segmentation and Growth Trends

By Product

In 2023, 2D telepresence dominated the market with a 72.6% revenue share, driven by its affordability, ease of deployment, and compatibility with existing communication platforms, making it a preferred choice in corporate, healthcare, and educational sectors. Offering reliable virtual meetings with high-definition video and audio, 2D solutions continue to serve as the industry standard. However, as customer expectations evolve, the market is shifting toward more immersive experiences.

The 3D holographic telepresence segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in AI, 5G, and augmented reality (AR). Unlike traditional video conferencing, 3D holography delivers an ultra-realistic virtual presence, making it particularly valuable in telemedicine, remote education, and virtual events. Additionally, rising investments in smart workplaces and the metaverse are further accelerating adoption.

By Type

Immersive telepresence led the market with a 30.8% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, lifelike virtual interactions across corporate meetings, healthcare, and education. Companies are adopting immersive solutions to enhance remote collaboration, reduce travel expenses, and integrate advanced technologies like AI, 5G, and AR for more interactive experiences. Financial investments in telemedicine, telecommunications, defense, and virtual tourism are also expanding, improving realism and adoption rates as costs decline.

By End Use

Large enterprises held a 58.1% market share in 2023, as they prioritize telepresence for seamless global communication, reduced travel costs, and operational efficiency.

Medium enterprises are expected to register the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by cloud-based AI-powered solutions that simplify implementation and reduce infrastructure costs. The growing demand for cost-effective telepresence, increasing internet penetration, and heightened competition are set to drive widespread adoption, making the market primed for transformative growth.

North America Leads and Asia Pacific Drive Telepresence Equipment Market Growth

North America led the telepresence equipment market with a 39.1% share in 2023, driven by the strong presence of major solution providers such as Cisco Systems, Poly (HP), and Zoom Video Communications. The region benefits from widespread 5G connectivity, gigabit internet, and extensive enterprise adoption of remote collaboration technologies. In the U.S., telepresence robots have been instrumental in advancing remote healthcare, including virtual consultations and surgeries. Additionally, tech giants like Meta and Microsoft are actively developing immersive telepresence solutions for virtual collaboration and the metaverse, further accelerating market expansion.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and supportive government initiatives promoting remote work and education. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading the adoption of telepresence, particularly in corporate and healthcare applications. Chinese tech giants Tencent and Huawei are exploring AI-powered virtual presence solutions for smart business environments, while Japanese firms like NTT and Sony are investing in 3D holographic telepresence technologies. Additionally, India's booming edtech sector, exemplified by Byju’s, is driving demand for affordable telepresence solutions, making Asia Pacific the most lucrative region for market growth.

Purchase Single User PDF of Telepresence Equipment Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5661

Recent Development

Jan 6, 2025 – HP's AI Push: Embracing the Future of Computing HP is set to unveil its latest AI-powered computers at CES 2025, reinforcing its commitment to AI-driven innovation. The company sees AI as a major opportunity, leveraging its extensive presence in PCs, printers, and teleconferencing equipment.

Jan 30, 2024 – Logitech Leads in Sustainable Video Collaboration Logitech announced that all CollabOS-powered video collaboration devices will now be made with next-life plastics, supporting enterprise sustainability goals. Existing products like Rally Bar and Tap IP are being refreshed with lower-carbon materials without price increases.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Market Growth & Demand Trends

5.2 Technology & Innovation Metrics

5.3 Consumer & Enterprise Usage Insights

5.4 AI & Automation Influence

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Telepresence Equipment Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Telepresence Equipment Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Telepresence Equipment Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Telepresence Equipment Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/telepresence-equipment-market-5661

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.