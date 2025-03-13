Cold Flow Improver Market Projected to Reach USD 1348.74 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Low-Temperature Performance Driving Market Expansion

Austin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold flow improver market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1348.74 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% from 2024 to 2032. Cold flow improvers are chemical additives intended to improve the cold flow properties of a given fuel (primarily diesel and biodiesel) by reducing the tendency of wax crystals to form while impeding their growth, allowing a better flow at low temperatures. These additives are extensively used in automotive, aviation, marine, and other industries to maintain operational efficiency at lower temperatures while reducing maintenance costs and fuel consumption.

The market is experiencing robust growth due to stringent government regulations to lower emissions and enhance fuel. The efficiency of the product is being further improved by innovations in additive formulations, including polymer-based cold flow improvers and complex anti−gel technologies. Moreover, the growing use of biofuels in transportation and power generation is anticipated to drive demand for cold flow improvers further, as bio-based fuels tend to have flowability problems at low temperatures. Moreover, increasing focus on the enhancement of fuel stability and lowering operational risks in cold regions is anticipated to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.





Cold Flow Improver Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 812.49 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1348.74 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalkyl Methacrylate, Polyalpha Olefin, Others)

• By Application (Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oil, Aviation Fuel, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Growth in the automotive and aviation sectors which drives market growth.

Which Region Leads the Cold Flow Improver Market Growth?

Asia Pacific held the largest, market share around 42% in 2023. This is because diesel fuel consumption is expected to reach the highest level compared to other applications such as transportation, automotive, construction, and agriculture in this region. The rising vehicle fleet in both developing and developed parts of the world is driving growth in the market for cold flow improvers to enhance fuel performance in cold conditions, particularly in the Asia Pacific, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan. Moreover, manufacturers in Asia Pacific have high needs for petroleum refiners and fuel additive producers in turn making it a constant supplier of cold flow improvers. In addition, the increasing utilization of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) and biodiesel blends, which need excellent cold flow treatments, has also fueled the anticipated heartening market. The heavy use of cold flow improvers in the region is due to government regulations aimed at improving fuel economy and reducing emissions.

Market Segmentation

By Product

In 2023, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) had the highest market share in the cold flow improver market with 43%. This is due to its superior performance in enhancing the low-temperature properties of fuels, particularly diesel. Cold flow improvers based on EVA modify wax crystal growth to avoid cold gelling of the fuel, blocking the filter in cold climates. Its supremacy in fuel additive manufacture is attributable to its general availability, low cost, and capacity for digesting a wide variety of fuel formulations. In addition to this, EVA is well-characterized to have a high solubility and stability, which gives the benefit of availability for several fuel types and conditions. EVA becomes more and more preferable in the regionality, because of the leverage of propolis ethanol, and by bettered creation process, due to the increase of demand diesel, operate thousand regions of the cooler time of year countries, across the lower limit conventional amenities for the quality of the fuels possible make their use more and more presence.

By Application

The diesel fuel segment accounted for majority of the market share of about 48% in 2023. and is extensively employed in automotive, transportation, agriculture and industrial applications. On the other hand, low temperatures are relevant to diesel fuel as they promote the crystallization/solidification of diesel fuel into wax, thus causing gelling and clogging of filters, and compromising the performance of diesel engines. This is where cold flow improvers come into play to alleviate this issue, which aids in preventing the hindrance of fuel flow and efficiency, particularly in colder regions across the globe. Finally, the increasing use of ULSD and biodiesel blends with poorer cold flow properties have continued to stimulate the demand for cold flow improvers. These refiners and fuel suppliers mix unique additives to stay compliant with strict government regulations on fuel performance and emissions, and it is these same additives that have kept this segment out front of the pack.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Clariant introduced an advanced cold flow improver solution tailored for biodiesel blends, enhancing fuel operability in extreme weather conditions while meeting stringent environmental regulations.

In 2023, Evonik announced a strategic partnership with leading fuel distributors to develop next-generation polymer-based cold flow improvers, ensuring better fuel efficiency and compatibility with renewable diesel.

