Tire Recycling Market Projected to Reach USD 8.21 Billion by 2032 | Rising Environmental Concerns and Circular Economy Initiatives Fueling Market Expansion

Austin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tire recycling market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 8.21 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.55% from 2024 to 2032. Tire recycling is the process of recapturing the useful properties of tires and is an important factor in reducing landfills, conserving scarce resources, and minimizing the environmental impact of tires that have reached the end of their useful life. It turns discarded tires into useful materials like crumb rubber, rubberized asphalt, and tire-derived fuel (TDF), which are more and more commonly applied in various sectors such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

Stringent government regulations to minimize tire waste and establish sustainable practices for disposing of scrap tires contribute to the market's growth. As a result, newer technologies, for instance, hydropyrolysis and devulcanization, are nuclear-powered in a more efficient and price-competitive manner. Consumer inclination towards rubber-modified asphalt for road construction owing to its increasing durability and reduced maintenance spending is also propelling the usage of recycled tire materials. Additionally, the increasing urge for eco-friendly manufacturing and the adoption of sustainable materials by the automotive industry is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.





Download PDF Sample of Tire Recycling Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5940

Key Players:

Liberty Tire Recycling (Tire-Derived Fuel, Rubber Mulch)

GENAN HOLDING A/S (Recycled Rubber Granulate, Rubber Powder)

ResourceCo (Tyre-Derived Fuel, Crumb Rubber)

Lehigh Technologies (PolyDyne Micronized Rubber Powder, MicroDyne Micronized Rubber Powder)

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) (Off-Highway Tires, Agricultural Tires)

Nokian Tyres plc (Hakkapeliitta Winter Tires, Nokian eLine)

Lakin Tire (Tire Collection Services, Recycled Tire Products)

Eldan Recycling A/S (Tire Shredders, Granulation Plants)

RubberMulch (Landscape Mulch, Playground Mulch)

Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc. (Tire-Derived Aggregate, Tire-Derived Fuel)

Klean Industries (Recovered Carbon Black, Pyrolysis Oil)

Emanuel Tire LLC (Tire-Derived Fuel, Recycled Rubber Products)

West Coast Rubber Recycling (Crumb Rubber, Rubber Bark)

Renelux Cyprus Ltd (Tire-Derived Fuel, Recycled Rubber Granules)

Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada Corporation (TRACC) (Crumb Rubber, Tire-Derived Aggregate)

Liberty Tire Recycling Canada Ltd. (Rubber Mulch, Tire-Derived Fuel)

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. (Crumb Rubber Modifier, Reclaimed Rubber)

Rebound Rubber Recycling (Crumb Rubber, Rubber Mulch)

Green Distillation Technologies Corporation (Recovered Carbon, Recovered Oil)

Tyrecycle (Crumb Rubber, Tire-Derived Fuel)

Tire Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.00 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Rubber, Tire-derived Fuel, Tire-derived Aggregate, Carbon Black, Steel Wires, Others)

• By Application (Rubber, Tire-derived Fuel, Tire-derived Aggregate, Carbon Black, Steel Wires, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for recycled rubber and tire-derived products which drives market growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Tire Recycling Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5940

Which Region Leads the Tire Recycling Market Growth?

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant share of the market, around 44%. Regional sustainable waste management is being fortified through highly ambitious government policies amidst rapid industrialization. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major producers of ELT on behalf of the high automotive sector and changeable transport networks. Sustainable infrastructure project investments by several companies, along with government sector regulations related to tire recycling, coupled with its demand from industries such as automotive and manufacturing high latest consumption and creation of recycled tire products are some major drivers supplementing the demand trajectory of recycled tire products. Factors like marginal cost economics of recycling processes, and the availability of cheap labor have also encouraged the establishment of large-scale recycling plants in the region. The business will be further augmented in its growth attributed to the growing trend for reproductive circular economy practices etc. environmental sustainability, increased consumption of rubberized asphalt, recycling carbon black, and tire-derived fuel (TDF) in the Asia Pacific region market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

In 2023, rubber contributed to the largest market share of 38%. This aspect is attributable to its extensive application in numerous industries including automotive, building & construction, sports, manufacturing, and tire industry. The leading markets of recycled rubber are crumbs rubber, rubberized asphalt, flooring and playground products, and molded rubber products from end-of-life tires (ELTs). Reinforced concrete is one of the most common building materials in the world, as it is durable, affordable, and strong against surface damage, suited for a vast array of infrastructure and industrial applications. Furthermore, increasing sustainable practices and circular economy initiatives have also increased the utilization rate of recycled rubber, which is a potential sustainable alternative for rubber. Moreover, the extensive governmental measures like incentives to provide tire recycling, and the increasing demand for sustainable raw materials in the automotive industry and the construction sector also make rubber dominate.

By Application

The highest market share was held by Building & Construction, accounting for 42% in 2023. Recycling of used tire materials is widely adopted in infrastructure projects Recycled rubber is used in products such as rubberized asphalt, roofing materials, insulation, flooring, and soundproofing applications as it is strong, flexible, and inexpensive. Rising government initiatives concerning environmental protection are boosting sustainable construction and green infrastructure and is likely to grow pump-up for tire-derived products in the upcoming years. In addition, rubberized asphalt enhances road durability, lessens maintenance expenditure and pedestrian skid resistance, and is a common method in the construction of pavements and roads. Combined with the growing high adoption level of green building initiatives and strong environmental regulations anticipated create opportunities for recycled tire products in the construction industry.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Liberty Tire Recycling announced an expansion of its processing capacity in North America to meet the growing demand for recycled rubber in infrastructure projects.

Liberty Tire Recycling announced an expansion of its processing capacity in North America to meet the growing demand for recycled rubber in infrastructure projects. In 2023, Scandinavian Enviro Systems partnered with major tire manufacturers to enhance pyrolysis recycling and produce high-quality recovered carbon black for sustainable tire production.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems partnered with major tire manufacturers to enhance pyrolysis recycling and produce high-quality recovered carbon black for sustainable tire production. In 2023, Bridgestone launched a pilot initiative utilizing devulcanization technology to integrate more recycled rubber into new tire manufacturing, aligning with its sustainability goals.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Tire Recycling Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Tire Recycling Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Tire Recycling Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5940

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.