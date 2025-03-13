MPLS IP VPN Market to Reach USD 110.92 Billion by 2032, as Enterprises Embrace Secure and Scalable Connectivity for Cloud and Remote Work | SNS Insider

Pune, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPLS IP VPN Market Size Analysis:

“The MPLS IP VPN market , valued at USD 60.69 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 110.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2024 to 2032.”





MPLS IP VPN Market Report Scope:

Strong Growth and Emerging Opportunities in the MPLS IP VPN Market Driven by Demand for Secure, Scalable Networking Solutions

The MPLS IP VPN market is poised for strong growth, fueled by growing demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance networking solutions in various industries, such as IT, healthcare, and finance. Companies are embracing MPLS VPNs to simplify communications, provide data privacy, and facilitate seamless connectivity between remote sites. Opportunities in the future include offering services for cloud-based applications, integration with SD-WAN technologies, and improving network security through advanced encryption techniques. As the digital revolution gains pace, demand for trusted, agile VPN solutions will only grow stronger, creating opportunities for innovation and growth in the market.

By Service, Layer 3 Segment Leads the MPLS IP VPN Market with Strong Revenue Share, Layer 2 Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Layer 3 segment held the largest share in the MPLS IP VPN market with approximately 62% of the revenue. Characterized by its secure, scalable, and efficient routing features, Layer 3 MPLS is favored by organizations for traffic engineering, smooth integration with multi-site networks, and better Quality of Service (QoS). Its IP-based routing and multi-protocol support qualify it for use in large organizations, financial organizations, and service providers requiring high-performance, secure connectivity.

The Layer 2 segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of around 8.16% from 2024 to 2032 with rising demand for low-latency, high-speed connectivity solutions. Layer 2 MPLS is preferred by businesses due to its ease of network management, reduced overhead, and enhanced Ethernet communication control. Cloud computing, data center interconnect, and IoT solution growth is driving demand for Layer 2 VPNs, providing efficient point-to-point and multipoint connectivity with little routing complexity.

By Industry, IT & Telecom Segment Dominates MPLS IP VPN Market with Largest Revenue Share, Education Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

The IT & Telecom sector dominated the MPLS IP VPN market in 2023 with a commanding revenue share of approximately 28%. The demand is fueled by the requirement for high-performance, secure, and scalable network infrastructure. IT service providers and telecommunication companies are dependent on MPLS IP VPNs for low-latency connectivity, quality data transmission, and secure services offering cloud applications and enterprise services. Demand for bandwidth-hungry services and VoIP further adds to the role of MPLS in this space.

The education industry is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.51% during the period from 2024 to 2032, spurred by the speedy digitalization and surge in e-learning platforms. Educational institutions and web-based instructors need secure, consistent connectivity to underpin virtual classes, cloud-learning systems, and collaborative research. MPLS IP VPNs provide low-latency, high-speed connections to facilitate seamless access to learning resources, driven further by the increasing emphasis on distance education and intelligent campus infrastructures.

By Application, Audio Conferencing Segment Leads MPLS IP VPN Market with Largest Revenue Share, Video Conferencing Segment to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The audio conferencing segment led the MPLS IP VPN market in 2023, with a revenue share of around 33%. Companies depend on audio conferencing for uninterrupted communication, team meetings, and customer interactions, taking advantage of MPLS's secure, low-latency connectivity. The increasing need for high-quality voice calls, especially in sectors such as IT, banking, and healthcare, has fueled the segment's growth, as MPLS offers more call stability and less disruption than traditional internet solutions.

The video conferencing segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth in the MPLS IP VPN market with a CAGR of approximately 8.35% from 2024 to 2032. This is fueled by the growing need for remote offices, virtual meetings, and hybrid work styles. Businesses, education institutions, and healthcare organizations need high-definition, real-time video communications, and MPLS IP VPNs provide low-latency, secure connections that enable smooth video conferencing and drive the adoption of cloud-based collaboration tools and virtual training.

MPLS IP VPN Market Segmentation:

By Service

Layer 2

Layer 3

By Application

Automated Machines

Video Conferencing

Audio Conferencing

Others

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others





North America Leads MPLS IP VPN Market with Largest Revenue Share, Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest Growth

North America dominated the MPLS IP VPN market with the highest revenue share of about 37% in 2023, fueled by the presence of large businesses, sophisticated IT infrastructure, and high demand for secure, dependable network connectivity. The extensive use of cloud computing, remote work, and data-intensive applications across industries like BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare has also accelerated MPLS deployment, in addition to stringent cybersecurity regulations enhancing its stronghold.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.88% between 2024 and 2032, driven by accelerated digitalization, high cloud adoption, and growing enterprise networks. The IT & telecom sector boom in the region, growing need for hybrid work environments, and investment in smart infrastructure are major drivers propelling MPLS adoption. Multinational companies' expansion, greater penetration of the internet, and requirements for low-latency, secure connectivity all serve to speed the growth of the market in Asia Pacific further.

