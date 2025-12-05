Surveillance Camera Systems Market Set for Strong Growth to USD 114.91 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Security Needs and Smart Surveillance Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surveillance Camera Systems Market Size is valued at USD 48.87 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 114.91 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.31% during 2026–2033.

The market's rapid expansion is ascribed to rising safety and security concerns, technical developments, and a growing need for intelligent surveillance systems across the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.





The U.S. surveillance camera systems market is projected to grow from USD 13.25 Billion in 2025E to USD 29.71 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.65%.

Growth is driven by investment in smart city programs and the adoption of AI-powered monitoring, a rise in public safety spending, and enterprise demand for larger and higher caliber capacity and optics.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

IP Cameras held the largest market share of 36.47% in 2025 due to their extensive installation flexibility, accessibility from remote location and support for advanced analytics platforms. Thermal Cameras are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.42% during 2026–2033 owing to the rising adoption for perimeter protection, low-light surveillance, and critical infrastructure security.

By Technology

Wired systems dominated with a 44.31% share in 2025 as they are a popular alternative in large industrial facilities, government buildings and high security installation where continuous connection and control is of utmost importance. Cloud-based solutions are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.87% over the forecast period due to remote device management, real time mobile access and integration with analytics.

By Application

Commercial segment accounted for the highest share of 34.26% in 2025 as the retail shops, office spaces and logistics warehouses are employing smart surveillance for loss prevention management, crowd monitoring, workforce safety and real-time operational tracking. Government & Defense is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 14.63% through 2026–2033 due to enhanced urban security upgrading, border control and smart city installation.

By End-User

Large Enterprises held the dominant market position with 46.73% share in 2025 owing to their widespread infrastructure in diverse regions, need of multi-location surveillance and higher budgets for advanced systems such as AI, cloud, analytics enabled ones. Small & Medium Enterprises are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period as hardware prices decrease and cloud-based subscription services offer an on-ramps to enterprise-level security.

Regional Insights:

The North America Surveillance Camera Systems Market holds a dominant 34.56% share in 2025, due to rise in adoption of advanced security solution in commercial, residential and government sectors. The Asia Pacific Surveillance Camera Systems Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.19% during 2026–2033. Rapid urbanization, growth of smart city projects and increase in public safety spending in all the emerging countries such as China, India, Japan and Korea are driving the market growth.

Accelerating Smart City Development to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the surveillance camera systems market is the acceleration of smart city development, as governments and municipalities make investments in networked infrastructure to enhance urban management, traffic control, and public safety. In order to monitor under unified monitoring systems, these contemporary smart city applications must install a large number of intelligent surveillance cameras connected to IoT networks. While real-time alerting and video analytics shorten response times and establish safety as a mission-critical return on investment, security efficiency is increased, leading to widespread market penetration in cities and metropolitan areas.

Key Players:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Hanwha Vision (Hanwha Techwin)

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

Honeywell Security

Pelco

FLIR Systems

Panasonic i-PRO

Uniview Technologies

Vivotek

IDIS

Mobotix

Infinova

GeoVision

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Eagle Eye Networks

Genetec

Cisco Systems

Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , Hikvision introduced the DeepinView X-Series Bullet Cameras, integrating advanced AI analytics, smarter object classification and enhanced processing efficiency, helping enterprises deploy more proactive and accurate surveillance with reduced false alarm incidents.

, Hikvision introduced the DeepinView X-Series Bullet Cameras, integrating advanced AI analytics, smarter object classification and enhanced processing efficiency, helping enterprises deploy more proactive and accurate surveillance with reduced false alarm incidents. In September 2025, Dahua launched its WITHS wireless camera series, including solar and AI-enabled models, offering easier installation, stable remote monitoring, and improved energy efficiency for smart city, commercial and small business surveillance deployments.

