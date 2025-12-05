AI Server Market to Surpass USD 2235.86 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising High-Performance Computing and AI Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI Server Market was valued at USD 182.06 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 2235.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 36.91% during 2026-2033.

Due to the increasing need for high-performance computing to enable AI, machine learning, and deep learning applications across industries, the market for AI servers is expanding quickly. The demand for robust, scalable server infrastructure is being driven by the growing use of cloud-based AI applications, big data analytics, and autonomous technologies.





The U.S. AI Server Market size was valued at USD 62.16 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 753.53 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 36.69% over 2026-2033.

Expansion in the U.S. is driven by the growing use of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics in businesses, further propelling the AI server market. Increasing demand for cloud-based AI services, high-performance computing, and cutting-edge GPU/CPU technology is driving investments in server infrastructure that is both scalable and efficient.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Processor Type

GPU-based Servers segment dominated the AI Server Market with the highest revenue share of about 72% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 due to their superior parallel processing capabilities, high computational power, and efficiency in handling AI workloads such as deep learning, machine learning, and data analytics.

By Cooling Technology

Air Cooling segment dominated the AI Server Market with the highest revenue share of about 53% in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and widespread adoption in existing data centers for maintaining optimal server temperatures. Liquid Cooling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to superior heat dissipation, energy efficiency, and suitability for high-performance AI workloads.

By Form Factor

Rack-mounted Servers segment dominated the AI Server Market with the highest revenue share of about 81% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as they offer space optimization, ease of scalability, and centralized management for high-density computing environments.

By End-Use

IT & Telecommunication segment dominated the AI Server Market with the highest revenue share of about 34% in 2025 due to high demand for AI-driven network optimization, cloud services, and large-scale data processing. Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to increasing deployment of AI for autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI Server Market with a 42% share in 2025 due to advanced data center infrastructure, high adoption of AI technologies across enterprises, and strong presence of leading server manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 39.06% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing AI adoption across industries, and expanding cloud infrastructure.

Rapid Growth of Artificial Intelligence Applications across Industries Augment Market Growth Globally

Strong computing infrastructure is becoming increasingly necessary as a result of the broad use of AI technology in industries including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and the automobile. These applications require AI servers that can manage complex calculations, real-time analytics, and massive data processing. Businesses are investing in high-performance servers to boost operational efficiency, increase forecast accuracy, and speed up AI model training. One of the main factors driving the demand for cutting-edge AI server solutions worldwide is the increasing reliance on AI for automation, intelligent insights, and decision-making.

Key Players:

Nvidia Corporation

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Inspur Systems

Lenovo Group Limited

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro)

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

H3C Technologies

ADLINK Technology

Lambda Labs

GIGABYTE Technology

PhoenixNAP

AIME

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Cerebras Systems

Recent Developments:

2025 , Oracle and NVIDIA launched a deeper integration: NVIDIA AI Enterprise is now available natively on OCI, along with GB200 NVL72 systems for large-scale AI inference.

2025, AWS announced a multi-year, USD38 billion deal with OpenAI to provide large-scale GPU infrastructure, including EC2 Ultra Servers, for training and inference.

