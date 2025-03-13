Advanced Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 554.3 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of AI-Powered Data Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Analytics Market Size Analysis:
“The Advanced Analytics Market size was USD 62.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 554.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.54% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Microsoft – Power BI
- IBM – IBM Watson Analytics
- SAP – SAP Analytics Cloud
- Oracle – Oracle Analytics Cloud
- Google – Google Cloud BigQuery
- SAS Institute – SAS Viya
- AWS (Amazon Web Services) – Amazon QuickSight
- Tableau (Salesforce) – Tableau Desktop
- Qlik – Qlik Sense
- TIBCO Software – TIBCO Spotfire
- Alteryx – Alteryx Designer
- Databricks – Databricks Lakehouse Platform
- Cloudera – Cloudera Data Platform (CDP)
- Domo – Domo Business Cloud
- Zoho – Zoho Analytics
Advanced Analytics Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 62.2 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 554.3 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 24.54% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|AI and ML are transforming advanced analytics by enabling automation, real-time insights, and predictive decision-making.
Advanced Analytics Market Accelerates with AI and Cloud Adoption, Driving Real-Time Insights and Business Efficiency
The Advanced Analytics Market is growing quickly because of the increasing uptake of AI-based analytics that improve business intelligence, decision-making, and operational effectiveness. The finance, healthcare, and retail sectors are utilizing big data analytics to gain real-time insights as well as assess risk. Predictive analytics experienced high adoption between 2020 and 2023, fueling the need for advanced data solutions. A prime trend is the move towards cloud-based analytics, providing scalability, affordability, and ease of integration. AI-based data processing and real-time analysis are defining the future of the industry, helping enterprises gain greater insights and enhance performance in numerous business functions.
By Type, Big Data Analytics Dominates Market in 2023, While Customer Analytics Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment
The big data analytics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 on account of rising demand for the processing of massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. Enterprises are utilizing big data to comprehend customer behavior, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive. At the same time, the customer analytics segment will witness the fastest growth rate through the forecast period on account of the necessity of personalized customer experience and data-based marketing approaches.
By Deployment, Cloud Dominates Advanced Analytics Market with 64% Share in 2023, While On-Premise Solutions Maintain Steady Growth
The cloud segment had 64% of the market revenue share in 2023 because organizations are looking for cost-effective and scalable analytics solutions. Cloud deployment provides real-time processing of data, seamless integration with current IT infrastructure, and increased collaboration. On-premise solutions, however, are anticipated to grow at a consistent rate, especially within industries that need strict data security and regulatory compliance like healthcare and finance.
By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Advanced Analytics Market in 2023, While SMEs Poised for Fastest Growth
Large organizations dominated the market in 2023, with their enormous data pools and requirement for sophisticated analytics solutions. They heavily invest in analytics software to enhance decision-making and achieve operational efficiency. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by the improving affordability of cloud-based analytics and the imperative to remain competitive in the digital age.
By End-Use, BFSI Sector Dominates Advanced Analytics Market in 2023, While Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth
The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry maintained the biggest share of the market in 2023, as banks are using increasingly sophisticated analytics to detect fraud, manage risk, and gain insights on customers. The healthcare industry is expected to experience the most rapid growth due to increased demand for predictive analytics for clinical decision-making, patient care optimization, and cost-saving initiatives.
Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Big Data Analytics
- Business Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Statistical Analysis
- Others
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By End-Use
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Military & Defense
- IT & Telecom
- Others
North America Leads Advanced Analytics Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth by 2032
North America led the Advanced Analytics Market in 2023 due to the speedy use of AI and ML technologies among various industries. The robust IT infrastructure in the region, digital transformation activities at an elevated scale, and prevalence of prominent analytics vendors help facilitate market growth.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by growing digitalization across sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and healthcare. China, India, and Japan are utilizing advanced analytics to enhance operational effectiveness, customer interactions, and innovation, driving further market growth.
Recent Developments
- February 2024: PwC introduced advanced data visualization tools, enabling clients to gain real-time insights into financial performance and enhance strategic decision-making.
- March 2024: Databricks reported a 60% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by its effective use of AI to meet growing business demands.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation, by Type
8. Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation, by Deployment
9. Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size
10. Advanced Analytics Market Segmentation, by End-Use
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
