Data Collection and Labeling Market to Hit USD 29.2 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising AI and ML Adoption | SNS Insider

Pune, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Collection and Labeling Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Collection and Labeling Market size was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.54% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Data Collection and Labeling Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5925

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Scale AI – Scale Data Engine

Appen – Appen Data Annotation Platform

Labelbox – Labelbox AI Annotation Platform

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth

Google – Google Cloud AutoML Data Labeling Service

IBM – IBM Watson Data Annotation

Microsoft – Azure Machine Learning Data Labeling

Playment (by TELUS International AI) – Playment Annotation Platform

Hive AI – Hive Data Labeling Platform

Samasource – Sama AI Data Annotation

CloudFactory – CloudFactory Data Labeling Services

SuperAnnotate – SuperAnnotate AI Annotation Tool

iMerit – iMerit Data Enrichment Services

Figure Eight (by Appen) – Figure Eight Data Labeling

Cogito Tech – Cogito Data Annotation Services

Data Collection and Labeling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising adoption of AI and machine learning is increasing demand for high-quality labeled datasets across industries.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Data Collection and Labeling Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5925

The Global Data Collection and Labeling Market is driven by growing demand among industries. The growth of AI and machine learning technologies in the tech industry has boosted the business options for the field to get accurate, labeled data to further help in improving the AI algorithms. With large-scale data annotation, enterprises are focusing on building better speech recognition, image classification, and autonomous decision-making. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices, driverless vehicles, and predictive analytics solutions is another factor fueling the market growth. An even greater drive towards ethical AI governance and, and diverse and less biased datasets is further triggering innovations in automated and human-in-the-loop data labeling processes.

By Data Type: Image/Video Segment Dominated, Text Segment Fastest Growing

The image/video segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, Due to common uses of computer vision applications in autonomous vehicles, surveillance, and facial recognition. The growing adoption of AI-based video analytics in various sectors such as retail, security, and healthcare has also contributed to its dominance.

The Text segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing popularity of chatbots, natural language processing, and AI-based sentiment detection, is driving the need for labeled text data. AI-based text recognition is now being applied for fraud detection, personalized marketing, and automation of customer support by companies across a variety of sectors.

By Vertical: IT Dominated, Automotive Fastest Growing

The IT segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, increasing cloud-based AI applications, and investments in AI-driven customer experiences. Some big-money companies, like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, are spending a lot on labeled datasets for improving AI-backed searches, voice-assistants, or other modern recommendation systems.

The automotive is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by consumer electronics, owing to its application areas such as autonomous driving technologies, ADAS and AI powered in-car assistants. Market growth in this segment is fueled by the growing need for annotated sensor data, LiDAR labeling and predictive maintenance solutions.

Data Collection and Labeling Market Segmentation:

By Data Type

Text

Image/Video

Audio

By Vertical

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Data Collection and Labeling Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5925

Key Regional Developments: North America dominates while the Asia-Pacific register the fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, because of substantial investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. These include the existence of major AI companies, government initiatives that support AI development, and the rising adoption of AI-based applications. The U.S. is the epicenter for AI research and development, with the likes of Google, OpenAI and Amazon leading the way.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to rising AI and semiconductor sectors, including China, India, and South Korea. Countries in the region are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, while corporations are using labeled datasets for AI-driven automation in virtually every vertical, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Recent Developments in 2024

February 2024 – Scale AI announced a new partnership with Tesla to enhance autonomous driving capabilities through high-quality labeled datasets.

– Scale AI announced a new partnership with Tesla to enhance autonomous driving capabilities through high-quality labeled datasets. March 2024 – Appen Limited launched an AI-powered automated labeling platform to accelerate data annotation for AI-driven enterprises.

– Appen Limited launched an AI-powered automated labeling platform to accelerate data annotation for AI-driven enterprises. April 2024 – Google Cloud expanded its data labeling services to support multi-modal AI applications, including text, image, and video annotation.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Collection And Labeling Market Segmentation, by Data Type

8. Data Collection And Labeling Market Segmentation, by Vertical

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Data Collection and Labeling Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/data-collection-and-labeling-market-5925

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.