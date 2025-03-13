NNIT A/S: Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were noted/approved:

Financial year 2024 and 2025

The Chairman of the Board gave the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year, especially highlighting: NNIT is now a highly specialized IT consultancy firm with a focus on Life Sciences internationally and the public sector in Denmark. Revenue growth has been higher than the market despite lowered financial expectations during the year. Several new customers have been welcomed and high satisfaction among existing customers. Several strategic projects successfully completed.

Approval of the Company's audited annual report for 2024.

Approval of the allocation of profit according to the adopted annual report for 2024.

Approval of discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for 2024 (advisory vote).

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025.

Renewal of authorisations to increase the Company’s share capital in Article 3.1 and 3.2 of the Articles of Association.

Adoption of new Article 15 of the Articles of Association reflecting the Company’s indemnification scheme.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Eivind Kolding as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Nigel Govett, Caroline Serfass, Christian Kanstrup and Jan Winther as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, company registration (CVR) no. 30 70 02 28 as the Company’s auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2026 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Composition of the Board of Directors and board committees

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint the members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

In accordance with the resolutions passed at the general meeting, the Board of Directors are composed as follows and the Board of Directors decided that the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Eivind Kolding (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Nigel Govett (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board of Directors)

Jan Winther (member of the Board of Directors)

Kim Høyer (employee representative)

Dorte Broch Pedersen (employee representative)

Frederik Sparre Willumsen (employee representative)

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com



Media Relations

Sofie Mand Steffens

Senior Communications Consultant

Tel: +45 3077 8337

smst@nnit.com

