DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Bank of America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Bank of America ("Bank of America"). Bank of America learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about December 30, 2024.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is a financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with investment banking operations in Manhattan. It ranks as the second-largest bank in the U.S. and globally by market capitalization.

What happened?

On or around December 30, 2024, an incident occurred that may have resulted in the disclosure of some customers’ personal information. A vendor responsible for document destruction failed to properly secure bank-related materials during transportation. Consequently, some documents were found outside their designated secure containers near the financial center. However, the vendor cannot confirm whether any specific documents were affected.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Addresses/Property Address

Phone Numbers

Email Addresses

Gender

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Other Unique Government ID Numbers

Financial Account Information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Bank of America, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Bank of America data breach.

