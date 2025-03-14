Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
14 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 13 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 364.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 356.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):360.08

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,668,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,070,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,276,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE360.0825,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
74364.00 08:41:03XLON
74364.00 08:41:03XLON
74364.00 08:41:03XLON
382364.00 08:41:03XLON
77364.00 08:41:03XLON
420364.00 08:41:03XLON
420364.00 08:41:03XLON
327364.00 08:41:03XLON
358363.00 08:42:31XLON
347364.00 08:51:24XLON
206364.00 08:51:24XLON
161364.00 08:51:24XLON
206364.00 08:51:24XLON
347364.00 08:51:24XLON
228364.00 08:51:24XLON
454363.00 09:31:22XLON
473363.00 09:35:40XLON
1009363.00 10:28:40XLON
80363.00 10:44:37XLON
1022363.00 10:53:37XLON
1562362.00 11:05:28XLON
232361.00 11:11:49XLON
190361.00 11:24:20XLON
493361.00 11:24:20XLON
540360.00 11:47:22XLON
457360.00 11:47:22XLON
359358.00 11:59:22XLON
290358.00 11:59:22XLON
365359.00 12:50:17XLON
1080360.00 13:39:45XLON
974360.00 13:39:45XLON
1065360.00 13:39:45XLON
159359.00 13:39:49XLON
953359.00 13:47:21XLON
144359.00 13:51:01XLON
1009359.00 13:51:01XLON
1125358.00 14:36:33XLON
333356.00 15:03:00XLON
117358.00 15:30:15XLON
210358.00 15:30:15XLON
55358.00 15:30:15XLON
114358.00 15:30:15XLON
380358.00 15:30:15XLON
211358.00 15:31:55XLON
240358.00 15:31:55XLON
957358.00 15:44:43XLON
1041358.00 15:44:43XLON
63357.00 15:44:50XLON
235357.00 15:45:02XLON
235357.00 15:45:33XLON
231357.00 15:45:46XLON
34357.00 16:05:15XLON
285357.00 16:05:15XLON
358357.00 16:05:15XLON
820357.00 16:05:15XLON
593356.00 16:05:15XLON
145356.00 16:05:15XLON
308357.00 16:18:38XLON
299357.00 16:18:38XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer
+44 (0) 207 260 1000 

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 