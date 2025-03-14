LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

14 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 13 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 364.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 356.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 360.08

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,668,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,070,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,276,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 360.08 25,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 74 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 74 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 74 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 382 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 77 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 420 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 420 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 327 364.00 08:41:03 XLON 358 363.00 08:42:31 XLON 347 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 206 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 161 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 206 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 347 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 228 364.00 08:51:24 XLON 454 363.00 09:31:22 XLON 473 363.00 09:35:40 XLON 1009 363.00 10:28:40 XLON 80 363.00 10:44:37 XLON 1022 363.00 10:53:37 XLON 1562 362.00 11:05:28 XLON 232 361.00 11:11:49 XLON 190 361.00 11:24:20 XLON 493 361.00 11:24:20 XLON 540 360.00 11:47:22 XLON 457 360.00 11:47:22 XLON 359 358.00 11:59:22 XLON 290 358.00 11:59:22 XLON 365 359.00 12:50:17 XLON 1080 360.00 13:39:45 XLON 974 360.00 13:39:45 XLON 1065 360.00 13:39:45 XLON 159 359.00 13:39:49 XLON 953 359.00 13:47:21 XLON 144 359.00 13:51:01 XLON 1009 359.00 13:51:01 XLON 1125 358.00 14:36:33 XLON 333 356.00 15:03:00 XLON 117 358.00 15:30:15 XLON 210 358.00 15:30:15 XLON 55 358.00 15:30:15 XLON 114 358.00 15:30:15 XLON 380 358.00 15:30:15 XLON 211 358.00 15:31:55 XLON 240 358.00 15:31:55 XLON 957 358.00 15:44:43 XLON 1041 358.00 15:44:43 XLON 63 357.00 15:44:50 XLON 235 357.00 15:45:02 XLON 235 357.00 15:45:33 XLON 231 357.00 15:45:46 XLON 34 357.00 16:05:15 XLON 285 357.00 16:05:15 XLON 358 357.00 16:05:15 XLON 820 357.00 16:05:15 XLON 593 356.00 16:05:15 XLON 145 356.00 16:05:15 XLON 308 357.00 16:18:38 XLON 299 357.00 16:18:38 XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis

Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.