Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 865 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 6 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 824 35.90 36.84 34.34 280 882 MTF CBOE 7 150 35.95 36.80 34.28 257 043 MTF Turquoise 1 372 35.92 36.74 34.26 49 282 MTF Aquis 695 35.97 36.74 35.26 24 999 7 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 249 36.61 37.12 36.18 338 606 MTF CBOE 6 795 36.64 37.08 36.12 248 969 MTF Turquoise 1 459 36.69 37.08 36.12 53 531 MTF Aquis 846 36.63 37.06 36.28 30 989 10 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 537 35.73 36.40 35.22 340 757 MTF CBOE 6 881 35.71 36.30 35.38 245 721 MTF Turquoise 1 594 35.66 36.08 35.46 56 842 MTF Aquis 855 35.68 36.04 35.48 30 506 11 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 892 35.87 36.28 35.46 354 826 MTF CBOE 7 103 35.88 36.24 35.58 254 856 MTF Turquoise 1 512 35.90 36.24 35.66 54 281 MTF Aquis 938 35.88 36.18 35.58 33 655 12 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 211 36.76 37.94 36.10 375 356 MTF CBOE 7 406 36.71 37.78 36.08 271 874 MTF Turquoise 1 605 36.71 37.78 36.22 58 920 MTF Aquis 941 36.67 37.90 36.20 34 506 Total 93 865 36.18 37.94 34.26 3 396 400

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 977 shares during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 964 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 March 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 March 2025 1 200 36.25 36.30 36.24 43 500 10 March 2025 1 877 35.58 36.10 35.20 66 784 11 March 2025 200 35.60 35.60 35.60 7 120 12 March 2025 1 700 36.27 36.38 36.10 61 659 Total 4 977 179 063





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 March 2025 7 264 35.52 36.80 34.18 258 017 7 March 2025 965 36.94 37.20 36.70 35 647 10 March 2025 400 36.45 36.50 36.40 14 580 11 March 2025 1 400 35.94 36.20 35.70 50 316 12 March 2025 1 935 37.90 37.90 37.90 73 337 Total 11 964 431 897

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 29 846 shares.

On 12 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 739 496 own shares, or 5.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

