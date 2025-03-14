Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 865 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
6 March 2025Euronext Brussels7 82435.9036.8434.34280 882
 MTF CBOE7 15035.9536.8034.28257 043
 MTF Turquoise1 37235.9236.7434.2649 282
 MTF Aquis69535.9736.7435.2624 999
7 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 24936.6137.1236.18338 606
 MTF CBOE6 79536.6437.0836.12248 969
 MTF Turquoise1 45936.6937.0836.1253 531
 MTF Aquis84636.6337.0636.2830 989
10 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 53735.7336.4035.22340 757
 MTF CBOE6 88135.7136.3035.38245 721
 MTF Turquoise1 59435.6636.0835.4656 842
 MTF Aquis85535.6836.0435.4830 506
11 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 89235.8736.2835.46354 826
 MTF CBOE7 10335.8836.2435.58254 856
 MTF Turquoise1 51235.9036.2435.6654 281
 MTF Aquis93835.8836.1835.5833 655
12 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 21136.7637.9436.10375 356
 MTF CBOE7 40636.7137.7836.08271 874
 MTF Turquoise1 60536.7137.7836.2258 920
 MTF Aquis94136.6737.9036.2034 506
Total 93 86536.1837.9434.263 396 400

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 977 shares during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 964 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 March 202500.000.000.000
7 March 20251 20036.2536.3036.2443 500
10 March 20251 87735.5836.1035.2066 784
11 March 202520035.6035.6035.607 120
12 March 20251 70036.2736.3836.1061 659
Total4 977   179 063


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 March 20257 26435.5236.8034.18258 017
7 March 202596536.9437.2036.7035 647
10 March 202540036.4536.5036.4014 580
11 March 20251 40035.9436.2035.7050 316
12 March 20251 93537.9037.9037.9073 337
Total11 964   431 897

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 29 846 shares.

On 12 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 739 496 own shares, or 5.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

