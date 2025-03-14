Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 865 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|6 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 824
|35.90
|36.84
|34.34
|280 882
|MTF CBOE
|7 150
|35.95
|36.80
|34.28
|257 043
|MTF Turquoise
|1 372
|35.92
|36.74
|34.26
|49 282
|MTF Aquis
|695
|35.97
|36.74
|35.26
|24 999
|7 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 249
|36.61
|37.12
|36.18
|338 606
|MTF CBOE
|6 795
|36.64
|37.08
|36.12
|248 969
|MTF Turquoise
|1 459
|36.69
|37.08
|36.12
|53 531
|MTF Aquis
|846
|36.63
|37.06
|36.28
|30 989
|10 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 537
|35.73
|36.40
|35.22
|340 757
|MTF CBOE
|6 881
|35.71
|36.30
|35.38
|245 721
|MTF Turquoise
|1 594
|35.66
|36.08
|35.46
|56 842
|MTF Aquis
|855
|35.68
|36.04
|35.48
|30 506
|11 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 892
|35.87
|36.28
|35.46
|354 826
|MTF CBOE
|7 103
|35.88
|36.24
|35.58
|254 856
|MTF Turquoise
|1 512
|35.90
|36.24
|35.66
|54 281
|MTF Aquis
|938
|35.88
|36.18
|35.58
|33 655
|12 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 211
|36.76
|37.94
|36.10
|375 356
|MTF CBOE
|7 406
|36.71
|37.78
|36.08
|271 874
|MTF Turquoise
|1 605
|36.71
|37.78
|36.22
|58 920
|MTF Aquis
|941
|36.67
|37.90
|36.20
|34 506
|Total
|93 865
|36.18
|37.94
|34.26
|3 396 400
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 977 shares during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 964 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 March 2025 to 12 March 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 March 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 March 2025
|1 200
|36.25
|36.30
|36.24
|43 500
|10 March 2025
|1 877
|35.58
|36.10
|35.20
|66 784
|11 March 2025
|200
|35.60
|35.60
|35.60
|7 120
|12 March 2025
|1 700
|36.27
|36.38
|36.10
|61 659
|Total
|4 977
|179 063
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 March 2025
|7 264
|35.52
|36.80
|34.18
|258 017
|7 March 2025
|965
|36.94
|37.20
|36.70
|35 647
|10 March 2025
|400
|36.45
|36.50
|36.40
|14 580
|11 March 2025
|1 400
|35.94
|36.20
|35.70
|50 316
|12 March 2025
|1 935
|37.90
|37.90
|37.90
|73 337
|Total
|11 964
|431 897
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 29 846 shares.
On 12 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 739 496 own shares, or 5.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
