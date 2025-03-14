DDPAI Launches Z60 Pro Dashcam: Enhanced Imaging and Smart Connectivity for Safer Journeys

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI is excited to announce the launch of the Z60 Pro Dashcam , designed to provide drivers with reliable, high-quality protection on the road. With AI-powered upgraded 4K imaging, 3-channel recording (3CH), and 4G connectivity, the Z60 Pro ensures clear video capture, seamless connectivity, and comprehensive coverage.





At the heart of the Z60 Pro is its next-generation imaging system, powered by SONY STARVIS 2 sensors on both the front and rear cameras, ensuring ultra-clear video capture around the clock. Whether in bright daylight or at night, the Z60 Pro delivers exceptional 4K clarity. Realcube 2.0 with HDR technology ensures stunning detail during the day, while NightVIS 2.0, powered by AI ISP, excels in low-light environments, offering enhanced clarity and accurate color. With πLink technology, the Z60 Pro supports 3-channel recording, covering the front, rear, and interior of the vehicle for complete protection from all angles.

With 4G connectivity, the Z60 Pro lets you stream live footage, remotely access recordings, and maintain constant surveillance, whether you’re in or out of the car. To make it even easier, DDPAI offers a free SIM card and 90-day 30GB free trial, ensuring seamless, reliable connectivity without extra cost or hassle.

Safety is at the forefront of the Z60 Pro. The dashcam includes advanced ADAS features such as Forward Vehicle Start Alert, and Fatigue Driving Alerts, each of which can be customized to suit the driver’s preferences, allowing for a more personalized and safer driving experience. Additionally, the built-in GPS and supercapacitor further improve the device’s reliability and safety, ensuring it functions optimally in all conditions.

“DDPAI’s mission has always been to empower smart travel and enhance quality of life,” said Leo Luo, CEO of DDPAI. “The Z60 Pro brings cutting-edge imaging, advanced safety features, and seamless connectivity together to offer a reliable solution for today’s drivers.”

The Z60 Pro is now available for purchase. Visit DDPAI’s official site for more details or find the Z60 Pro on AliExpress .

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI embraces the brand philosophy of "Keep Changing, Imagine Beyond." Focused on AIoT technology, DDPAI is committed to providing smart, convenient, and personalized travel experiences for millions worldwide. DDPAI is building a fully connected, intelligent ecosystem to enhance travel and life quality through its smart imaging solutions for vehicles and homes.