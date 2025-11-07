DDPAI Launches Flagship Z90 Series and N5 Pro at The Starhill Kuala Lumpur: “Born to Lead” Sets a New Benchmark in Smart Dashcams

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading smart imaging brand DDPAI successfully hosted its “Born to Lead” launch event and roadshow at The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur, introducing the highly anticipated Z90 Series and N5 Pro dashcams to the Malaysian market.





The three-day showcase drew overwhelming participation from media representatives, content creators, partners, and users. Visitors experienced DDPAI’s latest imaging technologies through a variety of interactive zones, on-site games, and product experience booths, all of which received enthusiastic engagement and positive feedback from attendees.





DDPAI Z90 Master: Flagship Triple Vision. Full Digital Clarity

At the heart of the Z90 Series is an industry-leading triple-channel imaging system, featuring dual 4K front and rear recording and a 3K in-cabin camera enhanced with AI portrait enhancement and infrared night vision. Together, they deliver full-scene clarity both inside and outside the vehicle, setting a new benchmark for visual safety on the road.





Built on DDPAI’s proprietary πLink technology, the Z90 Master achieves Full-Digital transmission across all channels, ensuring lossless image quality and ultra-stable connectivity. With 4G connectivity, users can remotely view footage, receive real-time alerts, and enjoy always-on protection, even when away from the car.

Adding to the excitement, DDPAI also unveiled the Z90 Master – Limited Edition, a special variant designed to celebrate innovation and craftsmanship. Featuring a golden metallic shell with a carbon-fiber-textured front, the design embodies strength, elegance, and precision — blending advanced engineering with a refined aesthetic that resonates with modern drivers.





DDPAI N5 Pro: Smart Vision, Compact Power

Alongside the flagship model, DDPAI introduced the N5 Pro, an upgraded version of the brand’s best-selling 4G dual-camera dashcam. Designed for drivers who seek dependable daily performance, the N5 Pro delivers 4K front + 2K rear recording, expanded built-in eMMC storage, and upgraded Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, making premium imaging and effortless sharing accessible to a wider audience.





A Celebration of Innovation and Community

The “Born to Lead” launch was more than a product reveal, it was a celebration of DDPAI’s growing community in Malaysia. Visitors immersed themselves in the brand’s interactive experience zones, enjoyed game challenges, photo booths, and live demonstrations, and engaged directly with DDPAI’s team and local partners.





With the successful launch of the Z90 Series and N5 Pro in Malaysia, DDPAI continues to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia — advancing its mission to redefine driving through vision. Guided by its vision of creating a smarter, safer, and more connected world, DDPAI will continue to empower drivers everywhere to see more, connect deeper, and experience every journey with confidence.

