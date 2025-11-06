DDPAI Launches the Z90 Series in Riyadh: “Born to Lead” Defines a New Standard in Smart Dashcams

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI officially launched its flagship Z90 Series and showcased the new N5 Pro at Al AMAARIA Village in Riyadh under the theme “Born to Lead.” The desert-inspired event brought together local distributors, media representatives, and industry partners for an immersive showcase that combined advanced technology with the spirit of Saudi culture.





At the heart of the Z90 Series is an industry-leading triple-channel imaging system, featuring dual 4K front and rear recording and a 3K in-cabin camera with AI portrait enhancement and infrared night vision. Together, they deliver full-scene clarity both inside and outside the vehicle, setting a new benchmark for visual safety on the road.





Built on DDPAI’s proprietary πLink technology, the Z90 achieves Full-Digital transmission across all channels, ensuring lossless image quality and ultra-stable connectivity. With 4G connectivity, users can remotely view footage, receive real-time alerts, and enjoy always-on protection, even when away from the car.

Alongside the flagship model, DDPAI introduced the N5 Pro, an upgraded version of the brand’s best-selling 4G dual-camera dashcam. Designed for drivers who seek dependable daily performance, the N5 Pro delivers 4K front + 2K rear recording, expanded built-in eMMC storage, and upgraded Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, making premium imaging and effortless sharing accessible to a wider audience.

Adding to the excitement, DDPAI also unveiled the Z90 Master – Desert Edition, a limited-edition model inspired by the endless dunes of Arabia. With its golden metallic shell and a carbon-fiber-textured front, the design pays tribute to the resilience and elegance of the desert, blending advanced engineering with local artistry.





“The Z90 Series represents more than just a hardware upgrade,” said a DDPAI spokesperson during the event. “It reflects our belief that technology and culture can coexist — delivering not only innovation, but also a deeper connection between people, cars, and the journeys they share.”

The launch of the Z90 Series and the preview of N5 Pro marks another milestone in DDPAI’s expansion across the Middle East, following a series of successful market campaigns in Saudi Arabia and beyond. With a commitment to smarter, safer, and more connected driving, DDPAI continues to lead the global evolution of intelligent automotive imaging technology.

Contact

marketing@ddpai.com



Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dfe9584-7f64-4469-a578-975dffe63c9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa190a9a-e8a0-4e16-88c8-b45bef9b79fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1959834-4093-4b8b-88a4-1eb86b17b290