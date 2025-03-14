Global Veterinary Imaging Market Size to Hit USD 3.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Pet Adoption and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Pune, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Veterinary Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.14% from 2024 to 2032, ultimately reaching an estimated value of USD 3.53 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by growing incidences of zoonotic diseases, growing use of pet insurance, and ongoing technology advancements in imaging modalities.

The increased popularity of pet ownership and pet humanization have caused people to focus more on preventive health and early detection of disease. High-tech imaging devices like X-rays, ultrasounds, MRIs, and CT scans are crucial in the diagnosis and tracking of medical conditions in animals, improving the outcomes of treatment. Additionally, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in imaging devices has transformed veterinary diagnostics by allowing for automated assessments and accurate interpretations, further driving market expansion.





Get a Sample Report of Veterinary Imaging Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3226

Key Veterinary Imaging Companies Profiled:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. – Digital Radiography, Ultrasound Systems, PACS

ESAOTE S.p.A. – Veterinary Ultrasound Systems, MRI Scanners

Mars, Inc. – Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

GE HealthCare – X-ray Systems, Ultrasound, CT, MRI for Veterinary Use

Midmark Corporation – Veterinary Digital X-ray Systems, Dental Imaging

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation – Digital Radiography, PACS, Veterinary Ultrasound

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging – MRI and CT Imaging for Companion and Equine Animals

Canon Medical Systems Corporation – Veterinary Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Imaging

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd. – Veterinary Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Systems

IMV Imaging – Veterinary Ultrasound, X-ray Systems, PACS

Veterinary Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.53 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The X-ray segment accounted for 37.7% of the market in 2023 as the leading product category. X-ray imaging is a staple in veterinary diagnostics because of its effectiveness in evaluating bone structures, identifying fractures, and detecting dental problems. Its popularity is further supported by its affordability and quick results, rendering it indispensable in regular veterinary practice. Simultaneously, the video endoscopy category is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to its minimal invasiveness and improved visual acuity for accurate diagnosis of internal conditions without large-scale surgeries.

By Solutions:

The equipment segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 55.7%. This includes a wide array of imaging devices that are critical for veterinary diagnostics. The segment's dominance is due to the ongoing demand for sophisticated imaging equipment in veterinary clinics. At the same time, the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) segment is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth rate due to rising demand for effective image storage, retrieval, and sharing solutions, which simplify diagnostic workflows and improve collaborative care.

By Animal Type:

Small animals, such as companion animals like dogs and cats, were the largest category in 2023, with 69.4% market share. This can be attributed to the increasing rate of pet keeping and the high focus on their health and care. The segment of small animals is also expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, representing the growing interest in sophisticated diagnostics in this area.

By Application:

Orthopedics and traumatology application dominated the market in 2023 with a 37.8% share of revenue. This is attributed to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal injury and disease among animals, where accurate imaging is required for optimal treatment planning. The oncology application is also expected to see the most growth due to an increase in pet cancer incidence and the resulting requirement for early diagnosis and monitoring by means of sophisticated imaging modalities.

By End-Use:

Veterinary clinics and hospitals held a commanding 64.9% market share in 2023. They usually have full-scale imaging modalities, allowing them to offer high-end diagnostic procedures. The sector is also poised to grow at the fastest pace, an indicator of the rapid opening of veterinary healthcare facilities as well as growing adoption of new imaging technologies across these centers.

Need Any Customization Research on Veterinary Imaging Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3226

Veterinary Imaging Market Segmentation

By Product

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Imaging

Video Endoscopy

By Solutions

Equipment

Accessories/ Consumables

PACS

By Animal Type

Small Animals

Large Animals

By Application

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Dental Application

Other

By End-use

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Other End-use

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the veterinary imaging market in 2023, with a revenue contribution of 41.2%. The dominance is the result of having a well-developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership levels, and significant investments in advanced diagnostic technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, fueled by rising pet adoption, growing disposable incomes, and expanding awareness of animal health and diagnostic services.

Recent Developments

October 2024: WOORIEN Co., Ltd. launched 'MyVet CT Plus', a cutting-edge veterinary imaging solution and successor to the 'MyVet CT i3D', the world's first animal spiral CT, released in 2018. This new innovation offers improved imaging functionality for veterinary diagnosis.

April 2024: Antech introduced two game-changing veterinary diagnostic products: AIS RapidRead, an artificial intelligence radiology solution for accelerated radiograph interpretation, and the Nu.Q Canine Cancer Test, an in-house test for early cancer detection. These products improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

June 2023: Sunset Vet launched the first Veterinary Computed Tomography (CT) service in Indonesia to transform small animal veterinary imaging. Through radiology technology with high-resolution imaging and quick, noninvasive procedures, Sunset Vet provides accurate diagnoses and customized treatment plans.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3226

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Veterinary Diseases (2023)

5.2 Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.3 Technological Advancements in Veterinary Imaging (2020-2032)

5.4 Pricing Trends for Veterinary Imaging Services (2023-2032)

5.5 Demand for Point-of-Care Veterinary Imaging (2023-2032)

5.6 Veterinary Imaging Equipment Replacement Rate and Lifespan (2023-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Veterinary Imaging Market by Product

8. Veterinary Imaging Market by Solutions

9. Veterinary Imaging Market by Animal Type

10. Veterinary Imaging Market by Application

11. Veterinary Imaging Market by End-use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/veterinary-imaging-market-3226

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.