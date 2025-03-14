Inc. Names Jennifer Stiefel to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

“I am honored to be acknowledged among such incredible women on the Female Founders 2025 list,” says Jennifer Stiefel, Co-Founder and President of Heritage Distilling. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team; building Heritage Distilling has been a journey of passion, perseverance, and community for everyone involved. I hope to continue inspiring others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create businesses and experiences that have a lasting impact on the communities around us.”

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Mrs. Jennifer Stiefel is a co-founder of Heritage Distilling (Nasdaq: CASK), a company she has led as President since 2011, shaping it into one of the most awarded craft distilleries in North America. Under her leadership, Heritage has expanded its reach through the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN), which partners with Native American tribes to develop distilling enterprises. She has been instrumental in brand preservation, enhancing consumer experiences, and building strong community ties.

Her background includes serving as a staff assistant for the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee and teaching in Fairfax County Public Schools. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Idaho and a Master’s in Instructional Education from Central Michigan University. In addition to her corporate leadership, she serves as a director for multiple nonprofit organizations and is an active voice honoring those in military service, both past and present.

Heritage Distilling was founded on a simple idea: to create better whiskey. Today, it has grown into a leader in the craft spirits industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement. As president, Mrs. Stiefel oversees operations, retail strategy, and nonprofit partnerships while remaining deeply involved in product development. Recognized for her ability to balance a demanding career with family life, she prioritizes personal well-being and self-care, believing that strong leadership starts with a strong foundation. Her dedication to excellence and entrepreneurship has earned her a place on the Female Founders 2025 list, celebrating her impact on the spirits industry and beyond.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.

