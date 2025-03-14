Regenerative Agriculture Market to Reach USD 25.03 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.3% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative Agriculture Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Regenerative Agriculture Market Size was valued at USD 7.53 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032”

Emphasis on Soil Health and Carbon Sequestration Driving Regenerative Agriculture Growth

The regenerative agriculture market is expanding as the focus on soil health and carbon sequestration intensifies. Governments, corporations, and farmers are prioritizing sustainable practices like cover cropping, agroforestry, and rotational grazing to restore soil fertility, boost microbial activity, and enhance carbon capture, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Rising consumer demand for sustainably sourced food is prompting companies to integrate regenerative practices into supply chains. Financial incentives, policy support, and digital tools such as soil monitoring and carbon credit platforms further accelerate adoption. With soil degradation threatening agricultural productivity and climate change mitigation gaining urgency, regenerative farming offers a sustainable solution to maintain yields and ensure environmental resilience. As food security concerns grow, regenerative agriculture is emerging as a critical strategy for the future of global farming.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Regenerative Agriculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.3% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Type (Agroforestry, Silvopasture, Aquaculture/Ocean Farming, No-Till and Pasture Cropping, Holistically Managed Grazing, Biochar, Others)

• By End-User (Farmers, Service Organizations, Financial Institutions, Advisory Bodies, Consumer Packaged Goods Manufacturers) Key Drivers • Growing Focus on Soil Health and Carbon Sequestration Enhances the Growth of the Regenerative Agriculture Market.



• Expansion of Carbon Credit Programs Creates New Revenue Opportunities for the Regenerative Agriculture Market.

Carbon Credit Programs Unlock New Revenue Streams in Regenerative Agriculture

The expansion of carbon credit programs is creating lucrative opportunities in the regenerative agriculture market. As corporations strive to offset emissions, farmers adopting regenerative practices can earn carbon credits by enhancing soil carbon sequestration. Platforms like Indigo Ag and Nori enable farmers to monetize sustainable practices while helping companies meet sustainability goals. With stricter climate policies driving demand for high-quality carbon offsets, participation in these programs is expected to rise. However, challenges in measurement, verification, and standardization must be addressed for widespread adoption. If successfully implemented, carbon credit programs could become a game-changing financial driver, accelerating the global shift toward regenerative farming.

Regenerative Agriculture Market: Key Trends by Type, End-User, and Component

By Type

Agroforestry led the regenerative agriculture market in 2023, contributing 23% of total revenue by integrating trees and shrubs into farming landscapes to enhance soil fertility, biodiversity, and water retention. Companies like Nestlé and Danone expanded agroforestry initiatives in cocoa and dairy supply chains, promoting carbon sequestration and long-term sustainability.

Aquaculture and ocean farming emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with a 16.22% CAGR, as firms like Patagonia Provisions and Cargill invested in regenerative ocean farming to improve marine biodiversity and sustainable seafood production.

By End Users

Among end-users, service organizations dominated with a 32% market share, providing essential carbon credit certification, soil health assessment, and farm advisory services. Companies like Indigo Ag and Continuum Ag expanded their offerings to support large-scale regenerative initiatives, collaborating with food giants like Nestlé and General Mills.

Farmers represented the fastest-growing segment, increasingly adopting sustainable practices like no-till farming and cover cropping, driven by corporate funding, government subsidies, and carbon credit programs.

By component

Solution providers led with 62% of market revenue, fueled by demand for bio-based soil amendments, microbial seed treatments, and digital agriculture platforms. In 2023, Terramera launched soil enhancers to improve carbon sequestration, while Indigo Ag expanded its microbial seed treatments to boost soil resilience.

The services segment recorded the highest growth rate, driven by increasing demand for farm advisory programs, precision agriculture, and carbon credit verification. Companies like Continuum Ag introduced digital soil health platforms, and Agreena launched streamlined carbon credit programs to facilitate market access for farmers. With rising global demand for sustainable farming solutions, regenerative agriculture continues to transform the agricultural landscape, fostering long-term environmental and economic benefits.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Drives Fastest Growth

North America dominated the regenerative agriculture market in 2023 with a 38% share, propelled by strong corporate commitments, government support, and advanced farming technologies. Companies like General Mills, Cargill, and Danone expanded regenerative initiatives, focusing on soil health and carbon sequestration. The U.S. and Canada witnessed rising adoption, supported by financial incentives and training programs.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region, with a 17.5% CAGR, driven by government policies, corporate investments, and the need to combat soil degradation. Countries like India, China, and Australia are advancing regenerative practices through subsidies and innovative solutions. With increasing awareness and sustainability goals, Asia Pacific is rapidly shaping the global expansion of regenerative agriculture.

Recent Development

June 11, 2024: Vayda, in partnership with Innovation Forum, hosted a webinar titled "Scaling Regenerative Practices Beyond Pilots to Wide Adoption," featuring insights from industry experts on accelerating the transition to sustainable farming practices.

July 17, 2024: Nestlé, Danone, and Unilever, along with 130+ companies, urged world leaders to enforce policies halting nature loss this decade ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia.

