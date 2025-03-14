Company announcement no. 4– 25

14 March 2025

Notice to Convene Annual General Meeting 2025 - Item 6: Election of members to the Board of Directors

Following the publication of the Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting 2025 of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (Company announcement no. 3 – 25), the Company is pleased to announce that upon recommendation from the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to elect Lene Borne as a new independent member of the Board of Directors.

Presentations of all candidates to the Board of Directors is attached as Appendix 1 .

Updated Proxy/Vote form is available on the Company’s investor site and on the investor portal.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Sebastian Rosborg,

Head of Investor Relations

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Pernille Skov Korsager,

Group General Counsel

+45 20 23 32 19

pko@ntg.com

Attachments

Updated appendix 1 to the Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025 - NTG

