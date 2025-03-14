Federal Funding Soft On Crime

Washington, D.C., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This statement can be attributed to Paul DelPonte, Executive Director at the National Crime Prevention Council





“In terms of keeping America safe, this Continuing Resolution fails to Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. Gutting important programs that provide assistance to law enforcement in supporting the communities they serve and protect is not the right step. It slashes funding for rape kits in hospitals and community support programs that keep kids off the street at night. Additionally, it allocates $0 for public education on the dangers of fentanyl. Even within this current year, both the administration and Congress can take steps to fill in these holes.”