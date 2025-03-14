Mountain America Credit Union Donates $17,500 to the American Red Cross of Utah

SANDY, Utah, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union continues its tradition of supporting the American Red Cross of Utah with a recent $17,500 donation. Since 2018, Mountain America has contributed annually to the American Red Cross, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities in times of need. As part of the ongoing effort, Mountain America adds $50 to the total donation amount for every three-point shot made by the Brigham Young University (BYU) men’s basketball team. This latest gift brings the total funds donated to the American Red Cross of Utah since 2018 to $157,000.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Every three-pointer represents more than just points on the board—it symbolizes our commitment to leave a lasting mark on the communities we serve,” said Nathan Andersen, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Mountain America. “With the American Red Cross and BYU, we are turning on-court success into meaningful community impact.”

The American Red Cross will use the funds to assist Utah communities in preparing for, preventing, and responding to emergencies, including house fires. They have been serving the state for more than 100 years, delivering services across the Greater Salt Lake Area chapter, Northern Utah chapter, and Central Southern Utah chapter.

“We’re so grateful for the yearslong support of Mountain America Credit Union,” said Adam S. Whitaker, chief development officer for the Utah Nevada Region of the American Red Cross. “Their partnership with BYU athletics is inspiring and exciting in the way it lifts people in real and measurable need here at home and around the country. Mountain America’s generosity does that, and we couldn’t do our work without them.”

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement activities, visit macu.com/newsroom.