Crime Prevention Leaders Praise Passage of HALT Fentanyl Act

Washington, D.C., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This statement can be attributed to Paul DelPonte, Executive Director at the National Crime Prevention Council:

The U.S. Senate took an important step today by passing the HALT Fentanyl Act, increasing penalties on the merchants of death who put this highly lethal drug on our streets.

This bill should be seen as just a first step, as much more needs to be done to end the fentanyl epidemic. The most effective approach must focus on controlling the manufacture, supply, distribution, and demand for the drug. An important next step is passing the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) to hold social media companies accountable for creating the marketplace where 8 of every 10 deaths of young people can be traced.

Fentanyl is not about your grandparent’s “war on drugs”. This is 21st-century crime in its most treacherous and diabolical form.