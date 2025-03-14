Inspired Entertainment and Welcome Break Extend Partnership

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service area operators, running 60 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK. Under this new agreement, Inspired will serve as the sole supplier of gaming machines to Welcome Break.

The agreement includes the deployment of Inspired’s latest innovative gaming machine, the Vantage B3 cabinet, across Welcome Break’s locations. The Vantage B3’s cutting-edge technology enhances the player experience by making it easier to find their favorite games and discover new ones. Welcome Break’s decision to install the Vantage B3 underscores its commitment to provide top-tier entertainment nationwide.

Peter Davies, Managing Director of Leisure at Inspired Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Welcome Break. Over the years, we have built a strong, mutually beneficial relationship, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. The Vantage B3 is the latest advance in our mission to provide the highest quality in gaming technology and services. We are excited to build on our success together in the years ahead.”

John Diviney, CEO of Welcome Break, said: “Our long-term partnership with Inspired Entertainment has been pivotal in delivering exceptional customer experiences over the years, and we’re excited to continue this journey. The extension of our contract with Inspired will further strengthen our relationship, and we are confident that customers will be delighted with the new range of entertainment options offered by the Vantage B3 machines. We look forward to a bright and successful future with Inspired as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings across the motorway network in the UK.”

This contract extension solidifies the enduring and successful relationship between Inspired Entertainment and Welcome Break, emphasizing the shared goals of enhancing customer experiences and driving continuous innovation.



About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

