Inspired Entertainment Launches Game-Changing Lottery Platform STRATA

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new lottery platform, STRATA™. Uniquely engineered from the ground up on the Google Cloud Platform, STRATA is designed to provide unparalleled scalability, security, and flexibility, enabling lottery operators to deliver seamless, reliable, and cutting-edge experiences.

Developed using state-of-the-art microservices software architecture, STRATA can facilitate high speed integrations, customizations and deployments, providing lotteries with access to new products and real-time business reporting with graphical management dashboards, all at the touch of a button.

At the forefront of the STRATA design is the omnichannel experience with every feature having been designed to be omnichannel compliant. Lottery products available to the STRATA core platform can be distributed via Retail, Digital or both, with the platform providing a holistic view of product sales and management across all channels, products and product categories.

The STRATA platform offers online portals to provide appropriate management controls and real time reporting to Lottery Operators, Regulators, Finance Users, Executive Management, Retail Network Managers, and Retail Shop Managers.

A significant milestone for the platform is its deployment with LEIDSA (Lotería Electrónica Internacional Dominicana S.A.), a leading electronic lottery operator, and WLA member in the Dominican Republic. LEIDSA has become the first to leverage STRATA by deploying the platform across their network including both retail and digital distribution channels which consist of 2,500 retail terminals. This deployment exemplifies how seamlessly STRATA integrates into retail and digital environments, providing real-time, efficient, and secure lottery transactions.

"We are excited to introduce STRATA, a platform that embodies the future of lottery technology," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "The successful deployment with LEIDSA showcases the platform's ability to transform retail lottery operations at scale. By developing this platform entirely within the cloud, we are providing our clients with a solution that is not only robust and scalable but also positioned to evolve with the industry's needs. This is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering value through cloud-native solutions."

Pedro Alegria, Executive President of LEIDSA, stated, "The deployment of STRATA marks a new chapter for LEIDSA. It demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing secure and efficient lottery services across both retail and digital channels. Leveraging this cloud-native platform allows us to better serve our customers, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry."

STRATA exemplifies Inspired's dedication to leveraging cloud technology to redefine the possibilities within the lottery space. It sets a new standard for how lottery platforms are built, deployed, and operated, fully capitalizing on the benefits of cloud computing to deliver better outcomes for operators and players alike.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

