Liberty Announces Filing of Final Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WILMINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, announces that further to its news releases dated February 27, 2025, and March 3, 2025, it has filed a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to its over-night marketed public offering of 3,031,000 units (the “Units”) at the price of $1.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,001,150 (the “Offering”), plus a 15% over-allotment.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on March 20, 2025. The TSX Venture exchange has conditionally approved the Offering and the listing of common shares and warrants issued in connection with the Offering, subject to customary conditions.

Final Short Form Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Delivery of the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at Suite 2400, 1133 Melville Street., Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5, by telephone at (416) 869-3052 or by email at ecm@cgf.com, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the respective meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

