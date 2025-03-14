Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to annual equity incentive awards granted to members of the executive committee of the Company, as well as purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company´s Board of Direcors.
Attachments
- Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - Mar 2025 RSU
- Notification of managers' transaction - Sylvia Cheung - Mar 2025 option
- Notification of managers' transaction - Pall Ragnar Johannesson - Mar 2025 option
- Notification of managers' transaction - Lionel Carnot - March 2025 purchase