Silly Nice Partners with The Cannabis Justice & Equity Initiative to Advance Social Change in New York

New York, NY, March 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to promote equity and economic empowerment in New York’s legal cannabis market, Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand, has joined forces with The Cannabis Justice & Equity Initiative (CJEI). This partnership is dedicated to supporting communities disproportionately impacted by past cannabis prohibition through education, training, and employment opportunities.

A Commitment to Equity and Inclusion

Since launching in 2024, Silly Nice has grown rapidly, becoming a staple in over 100 licensed dispensaries across New York State. Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community engagement, the brand actively seeks to create an inclusive industry that provides opportunities for justice-impacted individuals.

For LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice, this mission is personal. A Harlem resident, Thomas has witnessed firsthand the discriminatory enforcement of cannabis laws, with family members directly affected by the prison system for cannabis-related offenses. By collaborating with CJEI, Thomas and the Silly Nice team are working to empower individuals from disproportionately impacted communities and ensure they have access to the emerging opportunities in the legal cannabis market.

CJEI’s Mission to Create Lasting Change

The Cannabis Justice & Equity Initiative is a community-based organization committed to removing systemic barriers that prevent marginalized groups from entering the cannabis industry. Through education, workforce training, and employment support, CJEI equips individuals with the tools needed to build sustainable careers in the regulated market.

At the heart of CJEI’s efforts is the Training, Education & Employment (TEE) Program, a free, 16-week training and certification initiative. Designed to develop a skilled labor force of 1,500 individuals annually, the program provides education on:

Cultivation and processing

Workforce protections and labor rights

Retail and dispensary operations

Career development and entrepreneurship

Ancillary opportunities in the cannabis industry

By providing direct pathways to employment and business ownership, CJEI is working to ensure that the communities most impacted by past cannabis laws can benefit from the industry’s economic growth.

Building a More Equitable Cannabis Market

The collaboration between Silly Nice and CJEI is driven by a shared commitment to economic justice. As New York’s cannabis industry is projected to generate $3.5 billion annually and create over 60,000 jobs, the need for inclusive hiring, equitable access, and workforce development has never been greater.

However, the industry’s rapid expansion exists alongside stark racial disparities. In 2020, 94% of marijuana-related arrests by the NYPD involved people of color, underscoring the importance of initiatives that address past injustices while creating tangible opportunities for those most affected.

By combining Silly Nice’s industry expertise with CJEI’s education and workforce training programs, this partnership is designed to drive systemic change, increase diversity in the cannabis sector, and create lasting economic opportunities for justice-impacted communities.

LeVar Thomas on the Future of Cannabis Equity

For Thomas, this partnership represents more than just business—it’s a step toward righting historical wrongs. Reflecting on the collaboration, he states:

"The cannabis industry cannot truly thrive unless it includes those who were most affected by prohibition. Partnering with CJEI allows us to take real action—providing education, training, and opportunities for individuals who deserve a fair shot at success. Our goal is to grow, but more importantly, to grow alongside the community.”

Expanding Opportunities for Justice-Impacted Communities

Looking ahead, Silly Nice and CJEI plan to expand their initiatives, reaching more individuals who can benefit from job placement, skills training, and entrepreneurship support. Through ongoing collaboration, they aim to bridge the gap between social equity initiatives and real economic empowerment in New York’s cannabis sector.

For those interested in learning more about the TEE Program, employment opportunities, or supporting this initiative, visit:

Silly Nice: https://sillynice.com

The Cannabis Justice & Equity Initiative: https://www.thecjei.org

Attachment