LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 14 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,360 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 358.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 360.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 359.74

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,691,075 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,048,467 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,299,336 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 359.74 22,360

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 465 360.00 09:16:58 XLON 764 360.00 09:16:58 XLON 463 360.00 09:17:38 XLON 765 360.00 09:17:38 XLON 465 360.00 09:19:18 XLON 575 360.00 09:19:18 XLON 453 360.00 09:20:58 XLON 623 360.00 09:20:58 XLON 1135 360.00 10:40:54 XLON 1150 360.00 10:40:54 XLON 1156 360.00 10:40:54 XLON 1213 360.00 12:13:02 XLON 1189 360.00 12:13:02 XLON 1151 360.00 12:13:02 XLON 1085 360.00 12:22:20 XLON 296 359.00 13:48:41 XLON 66 359.00 13:48:41 XLON 240 359.00 13:48:41 XLON 254 359.00 13:48:41 XLON 169 359.00 13:48:41 XLON 404 359.00 13:51:41 XLON 356 359.00 13:51:41 XLON 130 359.00 13:51:41 XLON 146 359.00 13:51:41 XLON 122 359.00 13:51:41 XLON 112 358.00 14:01:02 XLON 1087 358.00 14:01:02 XLON 404 359.00 14:22:16 XLON 929 359.00 14:22:16 XLON 1155 360.00 14:24:38 XLON 1555 360.00 14:28:58 XLON 7 360.00 14:28:58 XLON 1338 360.00 15:03:21 XLON 938 360.00 15:24:56 XLON

