LEI:  213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
17 March 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

 (the "Company")

 Notification of Transactions by Person Closely Associated ("PCA")

The Company was notified on 14 March 2025 that the transaction set out in this announcement has been undertaken by a PCA of a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

Susan Fraser (a PCA of Gary Fraser) has bought ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company, as detailed below, in accordance with Note 11 to the Rule 9.1 of the Takeover Code.

Following this purchase, Gary Fraser, Chief Financial Officer of Foresight Group (together with his PCA) has increased his holding of ordinary shares to 3.96% of the Company’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares). The concert party (which also includes David Hughes, Chief Investment Officer) now holds 34.75% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares).

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
aName Susan Fraser
2Reason for the notification
aPosition/StatusPerson Closely Associated
bInitial Notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
aName Foresight Group Holdings Limited
bLEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (v) each place where transactions have been conducted
aDescription of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

 

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of nil par value

 

 

 

ISIN:  GG00BMD8MJ76
bNature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in the Company
cPrice(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                   Volume(s)
359p                                        13,000
dAggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

 

Price		13,000

 

£46,679.50
eDate of the Transaction14 March 2025
fPlace of the TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
gAdditional Information 


Enquiries    
Foresight Group Holdings Limited   
Jo-anna NicolleCompany Secretary   
+44 (0)20 3667 8100    
     
Deutsche Numis  H-Advisors Maitland 
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0)20 7260 1000 +44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562 
   Foresight@h-advisors.global
      