Volaris Automotive Acquires Britehouse Automotive, Expanding Its Footprint in the Automotive Software Solutions Market

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Automotive, an acquirer of specialized software companies serving the automotive industry, today announced the acquisition of Britehouse Automotive, a prominent developer of innovative automotive software platforms. This continues Volaris Automotive’s initiative to further expand its reach in the auto sector.

Founded in 1983 in South Africa, Britehouse Automotive delivers a comprehensive dealer management software (DMS) along with custom digital solutions. With over 40 years of experience, the company has expanded its reach to become the premiere choice for auto companies across South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia.

In 2010, Japan-based Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation (“NTT”), a large global telecom provider acquired Dimension Data, of which Britehouse Automotive was a subsidiary. Their decision to sell Britehouse Automotive was part of a broader strategy to divest from non-core businesses.

With this acquisition by Volaris Automotive, Britehouse Automotive now finds itself with a permanent home.

Head of Volaris Automotive, Werner Leinauer, is excited about the acquisition. "Britehouse Automotive is a fantastic addition to the Volaris Automotive portfolio. In addition to their dedication to providing top-tier solutions and exceptional customer service, they bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience. They are a perfect complement to the Volaris Automotive portfolio. I’m excited to see them benefit from the shared best practices of our other businesses.

Callie Human, CEO of Britehouse Automotive, added, "Volaris Automotive is a natural fit for us, not only because we're all companies who specialize in automotive solutions, but our philosophies and vision align. It is very exciting to join the other Volaris Automotive companies and exchanging ideas and knowledge, and I look forward to the collaboration between us all."

About Volaris Automotive

Volaris Automotive, a division of Volaris Group, is a collective of companies specializing in delivering mission-critical software solutions to the automotive industry. With a commitment to long-term growth and customer success, Volaris Automotive focuses on providing solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and support the evolving needs of automotive businesses worldwide

About Britehouse Automotive

Britehouse Automotive is a leading provider of software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the automotive industry. With expertise in dealership management systems, and mobility solutions, Britehouse Automotive supports automotive dealerships in achieving digital transformation and operational excellence.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

