Progress Update on Halberd, Athena GTX and Athena Telemedicine Partnership, LLC Joint Projects

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) partnered with Athena GTX on a profit-sharing agreement over a year ago. This enabled Halberd to utilize Athena’s expertise and experience in dealing with the federal government. Of the two technologies associated with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)/Suicide Ideation for which we chose to pursue government funding, Athena’s success via the WatchDawg® Pilot Study was chosen to lead the Suicide Ideation treatment project, while Halberd, via the successful Mississippi State University initial animal tests, leads the TBI mitigation nasal spray development program.

The website we established to do the hard work on market development and FDA clearance for our LDX adjunct treatment program is indeed now part of the Athena Telemedicine Partnership, LLC (ATP). That partnership involves the pharmacy, nutraceuticals, yoga/meditation, unique, wearable monitoring, and psychological therapists combining to service veteran mental health issues and suicidal ideation. This approach is significantly better, has been thoroughly documented as to clinical efficacy, and has permitted the filing of a provisional patent application based on the previous pilot study results.

Finally, we are currently seeking near-term funding to execute the FDA clearance plan for LDX, including both a 30-50 participant Phase 1 clinical trial and then a 100-150 participant Phase 2 study. We are also awaiting key demographic studies with the indigenous American tribes both here in the continental USA and in Alaska. The rates of mental health issues, alcoholism, and suicidal ideation are very large in these demographic areas.

These all are focused on obtaining the required safety and efficacy data for we need to get an FDA clearance via an expedited program this year. In light of government funding delays, we are negotiating with the private funding sector to support our ongoing work.

Our plan for commercialization of our LDN+/LDX PTSD/Suicidal ideation treatment product is to move to compounded pharmacy formulations under the appropriate compounding laws, until FDA clearance for the proprietary LDN+/LDX combined drug is achieved. After finishing a comprehensive government and commercial market assessment, we discovered that the projections for potential commercial applications are significantly higher than originally thought.

Concurrently, Halberd continues to lead the work with Mississippi State University on the TBI therapeutic nasal spray. In addition to pursuing government contracts, we have begun planning for Phase #2 animal studies. This nasal spray technology product is believed to require a longer-term development process, but we believe this product could offer an even greater market potential. We have pending government contract awards in this technology product and have completed critical proposals to support this work. We hope to hear positive response to our petitions shortly.

On the positive side, the Athena GTX team was awarded a $2,866,000 final development contract for their work on their Smart Autonomous Critical Care System (S-ACCS). Two additional awards are now pending; one on the Athena GTX WatchDawg software patient-provider portal, and one on the Nasal Spray with the Halberd/Mississippi State University team. We recently submitted two of four new proposals to SOCOM for the technologies we are working on. This has our entire teams looking forward to even more contract awards for our combined technologies.

For more information please contact: William A. Hartman Mark Darrah, PhD Chairman, CEO, President, Halberd Corp. CEO Athena GTX

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring – Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners. Halberd’s policy for responding to individual shareholder questions is to be responsive, while refraining from providing information which relates to or could compromise any information pertaining to trade secrets or that may otherwise compromise our competitive advantages. Simultaneously with such disclosure or potential disclosure, Halberd will make the responsive information public through a tweet, press release or some other form of social media/mass media communication.

