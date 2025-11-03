Halberd Corporation Continues Seeking Government Contracts with Scientists at Mississippi State University

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB), through its collaboration with scientists at Mississippi State University, continues work on a planned fourth quarter submission to the United States government seeking contractual funding for advanced animal research for the development of an effective post-head-trauma treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

The United States military, for example, has historically experienced rates of suicide among both active duty and veteran groups reaching as high as one per hour. Head trauma associated with contact sports, falls, and automobile accidents has been associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Epilepsy. The Halberd treatment is a simple multi-part nasal spray that can be first implemented immediately following head trauma and then continued during the initial stages of recovery. This early intervention allows for the effective mitigation of the negative effects associated with TBI.

The government contract that is sought will be used to finance pre-planned, advanced Phase-2 animal research that is designed to determine the efficacy of the nasal spray to reduce the level of biochemical changes and behavioral deficits that can be induced by different levels of TBI that originate from different sources (blasts and impacts). This work is based on previous simpler Phase-1 testing that demonstrated a reduction in the level of markers of TBI-induced damage in the brains of animals that received the nasal spray as compared to those that did not.

The Phase-2 tests will employ the Artificial Intelligence capabilities afforded by Halberd's recent acquisition of NeuroSense AI. Phase-3 tests have not yet been planned, but could involve larger animals and/or preliminary human trials.

A potential advantage of the Halberd nasal spray to the military is an expedited return-to-duty following head trauma or elevated anxiety conditions. This could be a very important aspect of the proprietary Halberd nasal spray to the military.

Halberd is also pursuing private investment and possible corporate restructuring, and will provide pertinent timely updates in future press releases.

To get the latest on Halberd’s exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/).

For more information, please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

X:@HalberdC

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM)

Established in 1974, the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) comprises six locations, catering to all 82 counties in Mississippi and the broader Southeastern United States. The primary campus, situated in Starkville, encompasses the Wise Center, home to the main teaching hospital known as the Animal Health Center. The faculty and staff of the MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences cover fundamental scientific disciplines essential for veterinary education. MSU CVM is dedicated to an ethical approach in the treatment of animals, demonstrating a sincere passion and commitment.

About NeuroSense AI

NeuroSense AI is a behavioral intelligence platform in development by Halberd Corporation, designed to transform preclinical TBI research through multi-modal behavioral analysis and advanced AI interpretation. The platform combines ultrasonic vocalization analysis, micro-movement tracking, and social behavior monitoring with Claude AI-powered pattern recognition to provide objective, continuous assessment of neurological function and recovery. For more information, visit NeuroSenseAI.ai

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) is a technology holding company focused on developing breakthrough solutions for healthcare and medical applications. The Company's portfolio includes innovative approaches to disease treatment, diagnostic technologies, and AI-powered healthcare platforms. Halberd is committed to improving human health outcomes through advanced technology development and strategic partnerships with leading research institutions.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Halberd Corporation's business prospects and its NeuroSense AI platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company’ cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.