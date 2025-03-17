AJ DiCarlo Joins Rate as Mortgage Loan Originator in Florida Panhandle

DESTIN, Fla., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is pleased to welcome AJ DiCarlo as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving homebuyers, investors, and homeowners throughout the Florida Panhandle.

A 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran, DiCarlo served as a Special Operations Combat Airspace Manager, demonstrating leadership and precision in high-stakes environments. Now, he brings that same commitment to excellence and service to the mortgage industry, helping individuals and families navigate home financing with confidence.

“The attraction of being a Mortgage Loan Originator was brought on by my undying desire to serve,” said DiCarlo. “The joy of assisting first-time homebuyers in living out their dream of purchasing their first home, aiding real estate investors in expanding their real estate portfolio and creating generational wealth, and helping existing homeowners with a refinance to ease some of the burden their current monthly obligations may bring them is what keeps me going.”

With deep roots in Fort Walton Beach, DiCarlo understands the unique needs of buyers and homeowners in the Florida Panhandle. Whether guiding first-time buyers, supporting investors in growing their real estate portfolios, or assisting homeowners in refinancing, he is dedicated to providing personalized mortgage solutions.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

