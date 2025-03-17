Blaqclouds Unveils Custom ZEUSxPay Plugin for Merchants, Freelancers, and Crypto Projects

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain payment solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new feature for ZEUSxPay.io—a fully customizable payment plugin designed to help merchants, freelancers, and crypto projects seamlessly integrate digital payments while maintaining their brand identity.

Launching on March 22, 2025, this innovative solution allows users to personalize their ZEUSxPay plugin by adding their own logo and HTML color codes, ensuring a seamless match with their existing website and shopping cart. The custom payment plugin will be available across major platforms, including WIX, WordPress, Shopify, and custom-coded websites, making integration simple for businesses of all sizes.

This premium service includes a one-time sign-up fee and a recurring monthly hosting fee, requiring a minimum one-year subscription commitment.

"Blaqclouds is committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy," said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds. "With this new ZEUSxPay feature, merchants and service providers can seamlessly accept crypto payments while maintaining their brand identity. This launch will target over 17,000 crypto projects listed on CoinGecko, offering them immediate utility. Our 2025 revenue goals for this rollout include $50 million in one-time fees and $2.5 million in monthly hosting revenue."

Nicholas Stover, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaqclouds, added: "We’re making it easier than ever for businesses to leverage blockchain-powered payments. By allowing full customization, every brand—whether an independent freelancer or a top crypto project—can integrate ZEUSxPay without compromising their branding or user experience."

The new custom ZEUSxPay plugin will be managed through the ZEUSxPay Dashboard, providing users with a streamlined interface to set up, monitor, and manage their crypto transactions with ease.

For more information on how to integrate the ZEUSxPay customizable plugin, visit ZEUSxPay.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

