SCADA Market Size to Surpass USD 23.57 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of Automation and IoT Integration | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCADA Market Size Analysis:

“The SCADA market was USD 10.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.34% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Rockwell Automation (FactoryTalk, Allen-Bradley ControlLogix)

Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure, Modicon PLC)

Emerson Electric (PlantWeb, Ovation SCADA)

Siemens (WinCC, SIMATIC S7)

ABB (ABB Ability, System 800xA)

Hitachi (Lumada, Hitachi SCADA Solutions)

IBM (Maximo, IBM Watson IoT)

Honeywell International (Experion, Honeywell SCADA)

Mitsubishi Electric (iQ Platform, MELSEC PLC)

Yokogawa Electric (Fast/Tools, Centum VP)

Omron (CX-Supervisor, Omron PLC)

Alstom (iPower SCADA, Grid SCADA)

General Electric (iFix, Proficy SCADA)

Iconics (Genesis64, AnalytiX)

Elynx Technologies (Elynx SCADA, Elynx Vision)

Enbase (Enbase SCADA, Enbase DataLogger)

Globalogix (Globalview, Modbus SCADA)

Inductive Automation (Ignition, Perspective)

SCADA Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.34% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • IoT Advancements and Improved Connectivity Enhance SCADA Systems for Better Efficiency, Data Management, and Real-Time Monitoring.



• SCADA Systems Use Data Analytics for Better Decision-Making, Predictive Maintenance, and Operational Efficiency.

SCADA Market Booms with Rising Industrial Automation and IoT Integration

The SCADA market is growing at a tremendous rate because of the rising demand for industrial automation, real-time monitoring of data, and better control over operations. Energy, utilities, water treatment, and manufacturing industries make heavy investments in SCADA systems to maximize efficiency, minimize operating costs, and improve safety levels. The smooth convergence of IoT and cloud technologies in SCADA systems has further increased its relevance, enabling industries to derive real-time insights, automate processes, and enhance resistance to system failures.

By Component, RTU Dominates the SCADA Market in 2023, While the PLC Segment is Poised for Rapid Growth

The Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) segment led the SCADA market in 2023 with a 32% revenue share. RTUs play a critical role in collecting and forwarding real-time data from remote and scattered sites, making them a must-have for industries like oil & gas, utilities, and water management. The Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) segment is likely to expand with the highest CAGR of 10.89% during 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing requirement for automation and real-time monitoring in manufacturing processes and industrial automation.

By End User, Utilities Dominate SCADA Market in 2023, While Discrete Manufacturing Gears Up for Fastest Growth

The Utilities segment dominated the SCADA market in 2023 with a 41% revenue share, as the industry depends on SCADA for effective electricity, water, and gas supply. Discrete Manufacturing will witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 11.17% from 2024 to 2032, as industries are increasingly embracing automation and digital transformation programs.

By Offering, Hardware Dominates SCADA Market in 2023, While Software Segment Eyes Rapid Growth

The Hardware segment contributed the largest revenue share of 46% in 2023, as devices like RTUs, PLCs, and sensors are the building blocks of SCADA operations. In contrast, the Software segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.42% with increasing demand for sophisticated analytics, AI-based decision-making, and cloud-based SCADA solutions.

SCADA Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Component

Programmable Logic Controller

Remote Terminal Unit

Human-Machine Interface

Communication Systems Wired Communication Systems Wireless Communication Systems

Other Components

By End User

Process Industries

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Other Process Industries

Discrete Manufacturing Automotive Semiconductor & Electronics Others



Utilities

Power Water & Wastewater Treatment Transportation Telecom







North America Leads SCADA Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America dominated the SCADA market in 2023 with a revenue share of 39%, based on the highly developed infrastructure of the region, high use of automation across all sectors, and regulatory mandates for compliance. Top SCADA solution providers present and continuous investment in smart grid solutions also fuel the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.27% during 2024-2032. Industrialization, urbanization, and efforts by governments in economies like China and India to update infrastructure are driving demand for SCADA systems. The rise in the adoption of automation, smart technologies, and digitalization drives the region's strong market growth.

Recent Developments

March 2024: Emerson introduced the DeltaV automation platform, designed to enhance operational efficiency with advanced data management, analytics, and AI integration. This platform provides seamless connectivity between plant operations and enterprise-level decision-making.

Emerson introduced the DeltaV automation platform, designed to enhance operational efficiency with advanced data management, analytics, and AI integration. This platform provides seamless connectivity between plant operations and enterprise-level decision-making. August 2024: ABB integrated its AquaMaster4 flowmeter with the Topkapi SCADA software to improve global water conservation efforts. This integration enhances real-time data transmission for smart water management, helping utilities achieve sustainability goals through advanced diagnostics and flow monitoring.

