Blood Collection Market Size Projected to Hit USD 7.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Healthcare Demands – SNS Insider

The blood collection market is growing at a considerable rate due to advances in technology and a rise in the need for diagnostic testing. The developments in blood collection devices, like the innovation of safety-engineered devices and minimally invasive procedures, are improving patient experience and process efficiency. Moreover, the growth in chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is rapidly driving the need for routine blood testing, further accelerating the growth of the market.





Governments across the globe are investing in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing economies, which is also driving the market further. The rising use of automated blood collection techniques, to enhance precision and minimize contamination risk, is also driving the market. In addition, the rising demand for home-based and point-of-care testing solutions is driving the demand for effective and easy blood collection techniques, which is going to define the future of the industry.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.39 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.25 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.84% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Collection Site

The venous blood collection segment led the market in 2023 and accounted for 81% of overall revenue. This technique is still the gold standard because it can harvest greater blood volumes required for several diagnostic tests. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks mostly depend on venous blood collection because of its efficiency and accuracy.

The capillary blood collection segment would be the fastest-growing one with the rising need for point-of-care testing and minimally invasive procedures. Capillary blood collection is especially helpful in pediatric and geriatric populations, where access through veins becomes difficult. Growing usage of home-based glucose meters and rapid diagnosis kits is also fueling the growth of this segment.

By Application

Diagnostics held 67% of the market share in 2023, and it was the largest segment. The rise in the incidence of chronic conditions and the upsurge in the need for regular blood tests to track health conditions have also boosted the diagnostics segment considerably. The growth in preventive healthcare programs has further consolidated the leadership role of this segment.

The treatment segment is expected to have the highest growth, fueled by the growing application of blood components in therapeutic procedures. As there is an increase in surgeries, trauma cases, and sophisticated medical treatments involving blood transfusion, the demand for treatment purposes for blood collection is on the rise. Growth in blood banks and growing awareness regarding blood donation are also fueling the growth of this segment.

By Method

The manual blood collection technique dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 74% of the overall market share. The reason behind its dominance is its affordability and ubiquitous availability, primarily in developing countries. Healthcare institutions worldwide still use manual blood collection because of its versatility and lower infrastructure demands.

Automated blood collection technology is predicted to increase at the highest rate, owing to increasing demand for accuracy and efficiency in high-volume test environments. Automated systems minimize contamination risks and maximize sample consistency, which explains why they are gaining popularity in large diagnostic laboratories and blood banks. Enhanced adoption of robotic technologies and AI-driven collection systems further consolidates the growth opportunity for this segment.

By End Use

Hospitals dominated the largest end-user segment in 2023 with a 37% market share. The large patient flow and the extensive list of diagnostic and treatment procedures that need blood samples are reasons for this leadership. Blood sampling for surgical procedures, emergency departments, and specialized treatments keeps hospitals leading this segment.

Diagnostic centers are expected to see the most rapid growth as demand for specialized testing services continues to rise. With hospitals outsourcing laboratory services to specialized diagnostic facilities more and more, these centers are increasing their infrastructure to meet the rising workload. The growth of independent labs and mobile diagnostic services is also driving this segment's growth.

Blood Collection Market Segmentation

By Collection Site

Venous Needles and Syringes Double-Ended Needles Winged Blood Collection Sets Standard Hypodermic Needles Other Blood Collection Needles Blood Collection Tubes Serum-separating EDTA Heparin Plasma-separating Blood Bags Others

Capillary Lancets Micro-Container Tubes Micro-Hematocrit Tubes Warming Devices Others



By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

By Application

Diagnostics

Treatment

By End Use

Hospitals

Emergency Departments

Diagnostics Centers

Blood Banks

Others

Regional Analysis

North America led the blood collection market in 2023, with 39% of the overall market share. The region's established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and dominant presence of top diagnostic firms are the reasons behind its leadership. Moreover, the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, necessitates regular blood testing.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market because of rising investments in healthcare, a growing population, and improving awareness regarding regular screening of health. China and India are among the leading countries in the growth, with preventive healthcare being encouraged through government policy and the increase in diagnostic services access. Advanced blood collection technologies and rapid urbanization further drive the expansion of the market in the region.

Recent Developments

January 2025 – Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) introduced a new line of blood collection tubes intended to enhance sample quality and decrease redraws. The new tube provides a 15% gain in sample stability over earlier models.

April 2024 – Streck launched Protein Plus BCT, a whole blood collection tube for stabilizing plasma proteins across a concentration range under room temperature. It is to be used only for research.

June 2024 – Tasso partnered with Lindus Health to launch an innovative remote system of blood collection for clinical trials that increases accessibility to patients while lessening procedure discomfort.

May 2024 – QIAGEN introduced the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Library Kit, which simplifies the preparation of DNA and RNA libraries from one blood sample, and enhances efficiency in genetic and biomarker research.

Statistical Insights and Trends

The global prevalence of diabetes reached 9.3%, driving demand for frequent blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic testing.

Approximately 70% of medical decisions are based on laboratory test results, reinforcing the crucial role of blood collection in modern healthcare.

The adoption of automated blood collection systems is expected to increase significantly, with over 60% of diagnostic labs projected to integrate automation by 2032.

Government and private healthcare expenditures on blood collection devices and services exceeded USD 1.2 billion, reflecting the growing importance of efficient diagnostic systems.

Over 118 million blood donations were recorded globally, with an increasing shift towards voluntary and non-remunerated donations to ensure a stable blood supply.





