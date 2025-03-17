Kaleris Launches Unified Supply Chain Execution Solutions at ProMat 2025

-New capabilities in the company’s YMS and TMS solutions drive efficiency, visibility and resilience across shippers’ yard and transportation activities-

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions, introduced a series of enhancements to its No. 1 ranked* Yard Management System (YMS), including the integration of key transportation workflows with Kaleris TMS. The capabilities and integrations empower shippers to take control of their supply chain operations with a unified approach to transportation execution across the yard as well as inbound and outbound shipments.

“Customers have shared with us how truck turn times have tripled, energy costs have surged, and operating expenditures have skyrocketed as a result,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO at Kaleris. “Optimization for each node and mode, coupled with interoperability between transportation and yard systems, are the answer to reducing costs and turn times. When execution solutions work together, they can respond dynamically as conditions change so shippers can make informed decisions that drive enhanced productivity.”

Kaleris YMS offers new automation and optimization features that can reduce yard operating costs through:

Gate automation that completes trailer check-ins in less than 1 minute, accelerating the entry process, reducing congestion and improving security

that completes trailer check-ins in less than 1 minute, accelerating the entry process, reducing congestion and improving security Customized gate kiosk workflows that accelerate check-ins/outs, reducing gate wait times

that accelerate check-ins/outs, reducing gate wait times Yard task optimization demonstrated to improve resource utilization by 30% by prioritizing trailer moves

demonstrated to improve resource utilization by 30% by prioritizing trailer moves Real-time data analytics offer actionable insights that improve decision-making.

YMS plays an important role in ensuring shipments efficiently move through the yard and to their next destination. Jake Thomas, Sr. Manager Fleet and Transportation at Bob Evans Farms noted, “At the Springfield, Ohio transportation center, we’re proud that we get to be a large part of the Bob Evans Farms total picture. With our 100 drivers, we’re able to successfully deliver about 20,000 deliveries a year, and we can do that more efficiently with the help of Kaleris’ YMS on site.”

Kaleris TMS, which specializes in inbound and outbound shipments across common carriers and private fleets, offers integrated workflows with Kaleris YMS to accelerate processing times, reduce detention fees, and lower costs. By linking these mission-critical systems, shippers benefit from:

Advanced shipment notifications from Kaleris YMS to Kaleris TMS when a shipment is created, triggering optimized load scheduling and carrier assignments in advance and minimizing trailer wait times.

from Kaleris YMS to Kaleris TMS when a shipment is created, triggering optimized load scheduling and carrier assignments in advance and minimizing trailer wait times. Accelerated outbound moves turn time into money by getting shipments out of the gate and delivered to stores as fast as possible. Loaded trailer alerts in YMS trigger the TMS to assign a route and truck to the trailer, accelerating dispatch and reducing dwell.

turn time into money by getting shipments out of the gate and delivered to stores as fast as possible. Loaded trailer alerts in YMS trigger the TMS to assign a route and truck to the trailer, accelerating dispatch and reducing dwell. Enhanced inventory control through a data exchange of real-time trailer moves between the systems, preventing idles and reducing congestion, which lowers detention fees and improves asset utilization.



“By integrating our YMS and TMS, shippers can operate with greater precision, efficiency, and confidence—ensuring they are always prepared for what’s next,” said Knauff. “Our next generation of execution and advanced optimization solutions empower shippers to unify their supply chains, maintain control in an era of constant disruption and reduce operating costs.”

For more information, visit Kaleris at ProMat 2025 in North Building Hall B, booth N7557, at McCormick Place. Learn more about how Kaleris TMS and YMS can accelerate a unified supply chain at https://kaleris.com/kaleris-yms-tms/.

*ABI Research 2023 Competitive Assessment for Yard Management.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company dedicated to solving the world’s most difficult supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 80 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.Kaleris.com.