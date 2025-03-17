Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 17 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 36,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 March 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 10/3/2025 7,000 58.55 57.85 59.85 409,858 11/3/2025 8,000 57.28 56.75 59.05 458,274 12/3/2025 7,000 57.96 57.40 58.20 405,711 13/3/2025 8,000 57.33 56.50 58.10 458,656 14/3/2025 6,000 58.18 57.20 58.75 349,082 TOTAL 36,000 57.82 56.50 59.85 2,081,582

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 270,200 treasury shares.



