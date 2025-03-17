Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 17 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 36,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 March 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
10/3/20257,00058.5557.8559.85409,858
11/3/20258,00057.2856.7559.05458,274
12/3/20257,00057.9657.4058.20405,711
13/3/20258,00057.3356.5058.10458,656
14/3/20256,00058.1857.2058.75349,082
TOTAL36,00057.8256.5059.852,081,582

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 270,200 treasury shares.