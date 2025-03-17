Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 17 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 36,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 March 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|10/3/2025
|7,000
|58.55
|57.85
|59.85
|409,858
|11/3/2025
|8,000
|57.28
|56.75
|59.05
|458,274
|12/3/2025
|7,000
|57.96
|57.40
|58.20
|405,711
|13/3/2025
|8,000
|57.33
|56.50
|58.10
|458,656
|14/3/2025
|6,000
|58.18
|57.20
|58.75
|349,082
|TOTAL
|36,000
|57.82
|56.50
|59.85
|2,081,582
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 270,200 treasury shares.