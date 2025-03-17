Nanterre, March 17th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 10th to March 14th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 10th to March 14th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-03-10 FR0000125486 39 863 116,411286 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-10 FR0000125486 16 568 116,411851 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-10 FR0000125486 7 971 116,379908 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-10 FR0000125486 7 598 116,393768 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-11 FR0000125486 32 036 115,413853 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-11 FR0000125486 20 013 115,282711 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-11 FR0000125486 14 053 115,188020 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-11 FR0000125486 7 898 115,263282 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-12 FR0000125486 36 209 115,962094 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-12 FR0000125486 16 081 116,040374 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-12 FR0000125486 14 787 116,022594 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-12 FR0000125486 5 923 115,947721 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-13 FR0000125486 30 512 116,033883 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-13 FR0000125486 16 909 116,173624 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-13 FR0000125486 15 029 116,126306 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-13 FR0000125486 10 450 116,120124 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-14 FR0000125486 29 390 116,885681 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-14 FR0000125486 17 572 116,924115 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-14 FR0000125486 16 983 116,933504 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-14 FR0000125486 8 555 116,979649 TQEX TOTAL 364 400 116,1422

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

