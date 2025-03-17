Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 10th to March 14th, 2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 17th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 10th to March 14th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 10th to March 14th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-03-10FR000012548639 863116,411286XPAR
VINCI2025-03-10FR000012548616 568116,411851CEUX
VINCI2025-03-10FR00001254867 971116,379908TQEX
VINCI2025-03-10FR00001254867 598116,393768AQEU
VINCI2025-03-11FR000012548632 036115,413853XPAR
VINCI2025-03-11FR000012548620 013115,282711CEUX
VINCI2025-03-11FR000012548614 053115,188020AQEU
VINCI2025-03-11FR00001254867 898115,263282TQEX
VINCI2025-03-12FR000012548636 209115,962094XPAR
VINCI2025-03-12FR000012548616 081116,040374AQEU
VINCI2025-03-12FR000012548614 787116,022594CEUX
VINCI2025-03-12FR00001254865 923115,947721TQEX
VINCI2025-03-13FR000012548630 512116,033883XPAR
VINCI2025-03-13FR000012548616 909116,173624CEUX
VINCI2025-03-13FR000012548615 029116,126306AQEU
VINCI2025-03-13FR000012548610 450116,120124TQEX
VINCI2025-03-14FR000012548629 390116,885681XPAR
VINCI2025-03-14FR000012548617 572116,924115CEUX
VINCI2025-03-14FR000012548616 983116,933504AQEU
VINCI2025-03-14FR00001254868 555116,979649TQEX
      
  TOTAL364 400116,1422 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 10 03 25 - 14 03 25 vGB