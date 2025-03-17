Splashtop is Verified as a TrustRadius Trusted Seller

CUPERTINO, CA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote access, support, and IT management solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, has been verified as a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius, a trusted buyer intelligence platform for business technology. The Trusted Seller verification recognizes companies that have the latest product information on their TrustRadius profile, take part in ethical review generation practices, and engage with customer feedback.

"At TrustRadius, we are committed to helping buyers make informed technology decisions with confidence,” says Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Splashtop becoming a verified Trusted Seller demonstrates their dedication to ethical review generation and providing the most up-to-date product information. This verification assures buyers that Splashtop consistently meets high standards of integrity, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction."

"We prioritize transparency and integrity in every aspect of our business, from our pricing and renewal practices, to our live customer support, and in the way we source reviews,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and Co-founder. “The Trusted Seller verification reflects our commitment to fostering authentic, unbiased feedback that helps the IT community make informed decisions."

Splashtop earned a Trusted Seller verification for both its remote desktop access and remote support solutions, the latter of which now includes the addition of endpoint management, inventory reporting, and vulnerability detection.

"Our endpoint management roadmap and vision for autonomous IT are heavily guided by feedback from customers, and TrustRadius provides a source of truth we need," continued Lee. “We’re making powerful tools more accessible and scalable, helping reduce costs, complexity, and risk for lean IT teams. To do that requires a deep understanding of the unique challenges, needs, and priorities of our customers."

Splashtop is proud to be named a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius and is determined to continue pushing for ethical review sourcing so customers and prospects have a trusted space for sharing and learning about real user experiences. Vendors that receive this designation must:

Meet volume criteria by regularly sourcing reviews, ensuring recent product feedback

Disclose review sourcing methodology and use of incentives

Provide equal opportunity for product users to safely share honest feedback

Read all published reviews and respond when necessary

Regularly update their product profile with up-to-date product information.

For more information about Splashtop or to start a free trial, please visit www.splashtop.com. To hear what others have to say about Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions, read unbiased reviews on TrustRadius.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.