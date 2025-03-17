Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 7 March 202572,200557.6640,262,808  
Monday, 10 March 20251,000611.12611,120  
Tuesday, 11 March 20251,000612.22612,220  
Wednesday, 12 March 2025800616.15492,920  
Thursday, 13 March 2025800622.90498,320  
Friday, 14 March 2025800634.18507,344  
In the period 10 March 2025 - 14 March 20254,400618.622,721,924  
Accumulated until 14 March 202576,600561.1642,984,732  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,031,013 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22


