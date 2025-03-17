Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 7 March 2025 72,200 557.66 40,262,808 Monday, 10 March 2025 1,000 611.12 611,120 Tuesday, 11 March 2025 1,000 612.22 612,220 Wednesday, 12 March 2025 800 616.15 492,920 Thursday, 13 March 2025 800 622.90 498,320 Friday, 14 March 2025 800 634.18 507,344 In the period 10 March 2025 - 14 March 2025 4,400 618.62 2,721,924 Accumulated until 14 March 2025 76,600 561.16 42,984,732 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,031,013 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22





