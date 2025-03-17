Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 7 March 2025
|72,200
|557.66
|40,262,808
|Monday, 10 March 2025
|1,000
|611.12
|611,120
|Tuesday, 11 March 2025
|1,000
|612.22
|612,220
|Wednesday, 12 March 2025
|800
|616.15
|492,920
|Thursday, 13 March 2025
|800
|622.90
|498,320
|Friday, 14 March 2025
|800
|634.18
|507,344
|In the period 10 March 2025 - 14 March 2025
|4,400
|618.62
|2,721,924
|Accumulated until 14 March 2025
|76,600
|561.16
|42,984,732
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,031,013 treasury shares corresponding to 8.12% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment