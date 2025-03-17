Baltic Horizon Fund completed the sale of Meraki Business Home in Vilnius, Lithuania

The owner of Meraki Business Home in Vilnius, BH Meraki UAB, an SPV of Baltic Horizon Fund, closed a transaction at the end of last week, in accordance with which Groa Real Estate Opportunity Fund UAB, a fund managed by Groa Capital purchased Meraki Business Home in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The sales price of the asset was approximately EUR 16 million. The proceeds of the transaction will be used to redeem EUR 3 million of Baltic Horizon Fund bonds and repay the loan from Bigbank.

Baltic Horizon Fund informed the investors about the signing of the sale and purchase agreement via a stock exchange announcement published on 7 March 2025: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b44b29e9e4e39243051682af0fe3b84f5&lang=en&src=listed.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

