Pace-O-Matic Names Olaf Vancura Chief of Product and Technology Strategy

Duluth, GA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the nation’s leading developer of skill games, has named Olaf Vancura Chief of Product and Technology Strategy. Vancura has 30 years of experience in the gaming sector, with expertise in product development, invention, data analysis, research and development, marketing, and management. Vancura is an accomplished game designer, having created many successful premium games. Vancura is also an inventor with over 80 U.S. patents and an extensive background in IP protection and brand licensing.

Before joining Pace-O-Matic, Vancura served in several executive leadership roles for gaming companies, most recently acting as the founder and CEO of a mobile app company specializing in free-to-play gaming. Before that, he served as Vice President of Game Development at American Gaming Systems, leading the company’s Research and Development team. He has also served as President of EnterGaming, Game Ingenuity, Vice President at Gaming Entertainment, Inc., and Chief Creative Officer at Mikohn Gaming/PGIC.

“I’ve been fortunate to enjoy success in the gaming industry, and when I came across Pace-O-Matic and learned more about what they were doing with skill games, I recognized it as something special,” said Vancura. “Pace-O-Matic is revolutionizing the skill-gaming space, offering innovative products that support small businesses. I’m excited to be joining the team.”

In his role as Chief of Product and Technology Strategy, Vancura will oversee R&D, including the design, creation, and implementation of company technology, products, and intellectual property strategies. Vancura will also manage the creation of new products, direct the development of all game content, and oversee product lifecycles.

“Olaf’s unparalleled understanding of game development, technological analysis, and strategy will be a significant asset to our team,” said Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic. “We have the best executives in the business, all foremost experts in their fields. We are thrilled to add Olaf to that portfolio, supporting Pace-O-Matic’s continued, exponential growth.”

Vancura received a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Physics from Johns Hopkins University and completed his post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard University. Vancura is also an acclaimed author, public speaker, consultant, and expert witness.

About Pace-O-Matic (POM)

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of games of skill in the United States. Celebrating 25 years in business, POM skill games are played in thousands of local small businesses, including restaurants and bars, as well as fraternal organizations such as VFW halls, American Legion posts, fire halls, and others. POM games generate millions of dollars in revenue for businesses and clubs across the United States.

