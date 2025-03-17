iQor CXBPO™ Appoints First Filipina Country Leader in the Philippines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, an award-winning customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Fleurette (Flo) Navarro as Regional President – Philippines, marking a historic leadership milestone as the first Filipina executive to lead the company’s Philippines’ organization. This appointment is part of a broader leadership realignment aimed at enhancing local decision-making, agility, and strategic growth across global markets.

Country leaders will now oversee administration, facilities, human resources, and recruiting functions within their respective regions, enabling localized execution, streamlined decision-making, and seamless integration of local policies and cultural priorities. Sonia Goyal will lead Global Human Resources Operations, driving strategic HR initiatives and overseeing a Center of Excellence dedicated to transforming people practices through technology and AI.

“These strategic leadership realignments reinforce our commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee engagement,” said Chief Administrative Officer Art DiBari. “Flo is the first Filipina executive to lead our Philippines organization—a milestone that brings immense pride to our team. We are confident these changes will enhance our ability to deliver world-class CX solutions while fostering an agile, collaborative, and people-centric culture.”

As Regional President – Philippines, Navarro will oversee human resources, recruiting, and administrative functions in the Philippines, while managing external relationships with industry bodies, government agencies, and academic institutions. With 17 contact centers spanning the Philippine archipelago and a workforce of 31,000 in-country solutionists, this new role will drive continued growth in the region. Navarro will report to DiBari.

With more than 25 years of experience in the BPO industry, Navarro has held senior leadership positions at HSBC, CapitalOne, and Tata Consultancy, gaining deep expertise in operations, account management, training, quality assurance, and human resources. Since joining iQor in 2017, she has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s talent strategy, earning Great Place to Work® Certifications™ in the Philippines, India, and Colombia. Most recently, as Global Chief People Officer (2023–2025), she led human resources, recruiting, payroll, compensation, and benefits strategies, significantly impacting iQor CXBPO™’s workforce and business outcomes.

“I am honored to take on this role and excited to continue elevating iQor CXBPO™’s Philippines organization,” said Navarro. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to strengthening our presence, fostering innovation, and driving meaningful results for our employees, clients, and stakeholders.”

Goyal will lead Global Human Resources Operations, overseeing human resources and recruiting functions outside Colombia, India, the Philippines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Since joining iQor in 2014, Goyal has implemented transformative human resources strategies that have enhanced performance, profitability, and employee engagement. She has also led major global hiring initiatives, including the launch of iQor CXBPO™’s Trinidad sites and the expansion of bilingual operations in Medellín, Colombia.

“I’m excited to lead our global HR operations at such a pivotal time for iQor CXBPO™,” said Goyal. “This realignment strengthens our ability to attract and retain top talent while driving excellence in HR practices worldwide.”

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com.