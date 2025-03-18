Advantest to Showcase Latest IC Test Solutions at SEMICON China 2025, March 26-28 in Shanghai

TOKYO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest test solutions at SEMICON China 2025 on March 26-28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications, including advanced memory, automotive, RF wireless communications and CMOS image sensors.

Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #4431 in Hall N4. This year’s digital display will feature key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technology essential to our daily lives, including:

Presentations

In addition to product displays, Advantest will also participate in this year’s technical program. Various speakers from Advantest will be featured in SEMICON China’s Conference for Science and Technology for Integrated Circuits (CSTIC), presenting on topics such as optimizing ATE test cell operations, test challenges for PMIC devices, low-cost multiplexer solutions, SoC analog test and many more.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook and LinkedIn pages for live posts during events.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com