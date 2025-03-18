KBR Awarded Estimated $229M Contract for U.S. Army Cargo Helicopter Systems

HOUSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it has been awarded an estimated $229M recompete task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle to provide life cycle research and analysis for U.S. Army Cargo Helicopter Systems. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the research and development and science and technology community. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama over a period of five years.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will research, analyze, assess, and develop recommendations to increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce support costs for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter for Cargo Helicopter (CH) Project Management Office (PMO) and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) partners. To achieve this objective, KBR will perform maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability analyses and strategies. The team will also provide logistics management, testing program management, independent verification and validation, and life cycle and cost analyses to refine and improve sustainability initiatives.

The CH-47 Chinook is a critical workhorse of the Army fleet used for troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and disaster relief as well as combat operations.

“This is a significant win for KBR and we’re proud to continue supporting this important program and the wider U.S. Department of Defense,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “Our subject matter experts play an important role in developing and maintaining systems for the U.S. military, which is critical for national security.”

For more than 35 years, KBR has supported the Aviation PEO and the company is a 10-year incumbent on predecessor contracts to perform work on U.S. Army CH-47 helicopters.

The DoDIAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

